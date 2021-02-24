A Nerdy Conversation with Tae Keller and Colby Sharp

Please join me February 25th at 8:30 PM EST live on the Nerdy Book Club Facebook page or my YouTube channel for a conversation with Newbery Medalist Tae Keller. I am excited to chat with her about her book When You Trap a Tiger. If you have any questions you’d like me to ask Tae, please let me know in the comments.

You can follow the conversation live on Facebook or YouTube.

If you haven’t read the book, be sure to check out my book talk below.