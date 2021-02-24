February 24
A Nerdy Conversation with Tae Keller and Colby Sharp
Please join me February 25th at 8:30 PM EST live on the Nerdy Book Club Facebook page or my YouTube channel for a conversation with Newbery Medalist Tae Keller. I am excited to chat with her about her book When You Trap a Tiger. If you have any questions you’d like me to ask Tae, please let me know in the comments.
You can follow the conversation live on Facebook or YouTube.
If you haven’t read the book, be sure to check out my book talk below.
Thank you, Colby. To clarify, did you read all of the actual Newbery Medal winners from 1922-Present or did you read the Newbery winners AND all of the Newbery Honor books as well?
Just the medal winners.
Can you please ask Tae what it was like to get the call from the Newbery Committee the morning it was announced? And tell her it’s a well-deserved honor for a wonderful book.