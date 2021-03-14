A Nerdy Conversation with Jennifer L. Holm 3/15 at 8:30 PM ET

COLBY: I am excited to host a conversation on the Nerdy Book Club Facebook page with Jennifer L. Holm March 15th at 8:30 PM ET. We’ll be talking about her latest middle grade novel The Lion of Mars.

You can also view the conversation live, or after it is complete, on YouTube. I’ll insert the YouTube video below.

I hope to see you in the chat Monday night. If you’d like to learn more about The Lions of Mars, you can check out my video review below.