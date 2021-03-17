A Conversation with Megan E. Freeman and Colby Sharp

I am excited to chat with Megan E. Freeman Thursday March 18th at 8:30 PM ET. Her book Alone blew my mind. I am currently reading the book aloud to my fifth graders, and they are captivated. It feels a little bit like Alone will be for them, what Hatchet was for me as kid. This one is special.

You can tune into the chat on the Nerdy Book Club Facebook page, or you can watch it on my YouTube channel (below).

If you want to learn more about the book, be sure to check out my review (below).