A live conversation with Linda Urban 4/19, 8:30 PM ET

Hello! Colby Sharp here. I’m excited to chat live with author Linda Urban, April 19th at 8:30 PM ET. If you are interested, you can view our conversation on the Nerdy Book Club Facebook page or my YouTube channel. We’ll be talking about her new book Almost There and Almost Not. If you cannot watch live, the playback will be available immediately after our chat.

If you haven’t had the chance to read or purchase Linda’s new book, be sure to check out my video review below.