Cover Reveal for Some Daddies by Carol Gordon Ekster

Some Daddies, my fifth book to come into the hands of children, launches on May 17th, 2022 and I’m excited for book-loving nerds to be the first to see the cover. You are my people – where my two passions, education and books, come together with like-minded #kidlit folks.

I taught fourth grade for 35 years where everything was immediate – remediation, communication, marking papers and tests. That was important to me. Now I’m in a whole different universe. Everything is slow in publishing…and requires more patience than teaching long division. Some of my books came out ten years after I had drafted them. Some Daddies had a quicker time line.

On 12/17/17 my husband and I were FaceTiming with my grandson, 3 ½ at the time. He noticed my husband had just shaved, and said his daddy shaved too, but his daddy had a beard…so he’s going to have a beard when he gets older because he’s going to be a daddy. I said…”Some daddies have beards…” I paused, my writing brain igniting, and wrote that down as a title. I typed up a draft soon after that and shared it with three of my critique groups. After finding its structure and revising, I simplified the title to Some Daddies.

On 10/25/18 I put this on twitter for #pbpitch: “SOME DADDIES-a 351-wd concept PB with heart. Some dads gro beards, some tuck u in with a song, some r called Baba, Tatti, etc.Every daddy is different.This is a repeated refrain.The bk opens possibility 4 illus 2 sho differences- looks, ehtnicity, family structure, etc. #pbpitch”

Naomi Krueger from Beaming Books hearted my pitch and exactly one year to the day of writing down that title, I saw on Submittable that Beaming Books was interested. Now in the world of book making, this is fast. But because of Covid, the book was delayed a year. It is dedicated to my personality-plus grandson and amazing dad (who knew about the deal but passed away before he got to see the book.)

Some Daddies, withthe guidance and vision of the amazing editor, Naomi Krueger, is so much stronger now than my original submission. Even after the acceptance and Naomi’s suggestions, I brought it to some critique buddies. Because this is always the part of the process when I get nervous – IT’S REALLY GOING TO BE A BOOK!!! I seek any and all ideas that might make this book the best it can possibly be. It truly takes a village to bring a book into the world.

It’s always so exciting to see the art that someone creates with my words. I feel joy jumping off the page in Javiera Maclean Alvarez’s illustrations (You can see her work at https://www.instagram.com/javieramaclean/). She’s the one who expanded on my concept, and actually depicts the diversity of what it can look like to be a dad. I’m grateful to her and Beaming Books. And of course, I’ve already designed activities for teachers and librarians to use when sharing the book. Look for them soon on my website where I have activities for all my books in all areas of development: https://carolgordonekster.com/book-activities

Are you ready? I’m drum rolling! Here is the reveal…

Every daddy is different–and that makes them even more special!

“Some daddies teach you about the world. Others attend tea parties. Some help turn blankets into forts. Others hold you steady while you pedal.”

This rollicking showcase of daddies celebrates the incredible diversity of modern fathers. The inclusive cast of characters–including a two-dad family, a single dad, and a stay-at-home dad–highlights the bond between daddy and child as they play, learn, comfort, and laugh their way through everyday life. This open-hearted ode to fatherhood will give readers new appreciation for how their own fathers and father-figures shine in their own unique ways.

Some Daddies is the perfect gift for a new dad, Father’s Day, or any occasion for parents and educators to read with their kids. Carol Gordon Ekster’s playful text is illustrated with the quirky, colorful artwork of Javiera Maclean Alvarez, making this picture book a wonderful read-aloud.

Carol Gordon Ekster was a passionate elementary school teacher for thirty-five years. Now retired, Carol is grateful that her writing allows her to continue communicating with children.