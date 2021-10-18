Feeling small? Your voice is louder than you think by Pat Zietlow Miller￼

The last few years have been rough. There’s been:

A global pandemic.

Contentious elections.

Economic uncertainty.

Hurricanes, wildfires and floods.

News story after news story about people behaving badly.

Not to mention any personal sadness or trauma you’ve experienced.

Any one of those things – or all of them together – could be enough to make you feel powerless. Like there’s little you can do to improve your life or the lives of the people around you.

You may have opinions.

Ideas.

Things you think ought to happen that – just maybe – might make things better.

But … it can be hard to decide what to do to put those ideas into action and make a positive change – a change that matters. After all, you’re only one person. And much of what happens around us can feel so daunting.

Not so long ago, I felt powerless. I wasn’t sure what to do. So, ultimately, I did what I do best. I wrote a picture book.

There was no guarantee it would be published – a lot of things I write never are – but writing is what I know and how I process the world around me, so I decided to keep doing it no matter how powerless I felt.

(A note: I always say that my skill set is narrow, but deep. Some people can do A LOT of things well. I’m not one of them. I would fail spectacularly at many jobs. But, I can write. So, I did.)

The result was NOT SO SMALL, which will be released from Quill Tree Books, an imprint of HarperCollins, on May 3, 2022 with illustrations by Paola Escobar. The cover just got released this week.

This book is my love letter to the indomitable spirit hiding inside every person mixed with a bit of a pep talk and a dandelion metaphor.

NOT SO SMALL celebrates how one person of any age or size can make a difference by trusting their voice and taking small actions that can grow and multiply. As I wrote:

“One acorn grows an oak.

One pebble sends out ripples.

One snowflake starts a storm.”

I hope this book inspires readers to think about what they’re good at.

And, then, whether they’re good at many things or just a few, I hope they’re inspired to use their talents and skills to add more peace, love, understanding and compassion to the world.

One small action at a time.

Pat Zietlow Miller is the New York Times bestselling author of BE KIND. She’s also the author of SOPHIE’S SQUASH, which won a Golden Kite Award, a Charlotte Zolotow honor and an Ezra Jack Keats New Writer honor. She has 13 books in print and 10 more coming in the next few years. Follow her on Twitter at @PatZMiller and on Instagram at @patzmill. Or, visit her website at www.patzietlowmiller.com