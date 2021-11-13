Ten Booty-ful books for laughing and learning by Jocelyn Rish￼

Kids like books about butts. And farts. And poop. Actually, most adults like them, too. There’s something about a solid scatological joke that sets off peals of laughter. Heck, even just saying the word toot can trigger the giggles.

Because books about backsides produce so much laughter, they are a great way to slip in learning. While cackling about the production of stinky gas and excrement, kids learn about digestion. While giggling over the bathroom habits of animals, kids discover more about nature. While snickering about sewage handling, kids gain a better understanding of environmental issues.

Check out these ten fanny-tastic books to get behind learning through laughter!

Whose Poop Is That? by Darrin Lunde and illustrated by Kelsey Oseid

Illustrated piles of poop are presented on the pages with a description of what’s in the dookie like splinters or bits of bone. Readers can guess what animal made the poop before turning the page to find out. The reveal page contains information about the animal’s diet and habitat. Ewww at the poop piles, and then learn why they look the way they do.

The Gas We Pass: The Story of Farts by Shinta Cho

This book simply explains why we toot and reassures readers that everyone does it from animals to humans. Illustrations of animals farting provoke giggles, while diagrams show the digestion process. In the end, it reassures kids that passing gas is healthy, so feel free to let loose.

Animals Brag About Their Bottoms by Maki Sato

From small and fluffy to big and wrinkled, this book is a beautiful bevy of backsides. The illustrations show the animal assets in all their glory as each animal brags about what makes their glutes so great. While getting to see the other side of a number of animals, kids also learn about body positivity.

Poop Happened!: A History of the World from the Bottom Up by Sarah Albee and illustrated by Robert Leighton

Where to put our poop has been an issue throughout human history. Not only is our waste super stinky, but it also spreads disease. This book explores how humans in different time periods and civilizations dealt (or didn’t!) with our dangerous doo-doo. There’s hilarious word play and sidebars with gross-out facts to keep the laughter flowing as kids learn about social history.

Does It Fart?: A Kid’s Guide to the Gas Animals Pass by Nick Caruso & Dani Rabaiotti and illustrated by Alex G. Griffiths

The book opens with an easy-to-understand breakdown of several of the causes of farts. Then it introduces various animals and reveals whether they fart or not. In explaining why the animal is a tooter or a non-tooter, it shares aspects of the animal’s diet and biology. The funny fart facts will help kids remember the other info about the animals.

A Brief History of Underpants by Christine Van Zandt and illustrated by Harry Briggs

When you have a booty without fur, you want to keep it warm! This book starts by introducing facts about the earliest underwear, and then it takes a tour around the world sharing info about different types of undies throughout the past. Then it explains some of the innovations that have made underpants better over the years.

The rump-tastic wordplay will have kids snickering as they learn historical facts they’ll want to share with everyone they know.

Building with Poop (Power of Poop) by Jennifer Swanson

While poop is funny, sometimes it can be useful as well. Animals will use poop for building nests and homes. Humans get in on the caca construction, too, by using it to make bricks for houses or using it to support fences. The plethora of poop puns will have kids giggling as they learn a number of STEM elements.

Farty Pants: A Sound Book of Stink by Eric Geron and illustrated by Alejandro O’Kif

Kids will be laughing so hard at this book that it might be hard to believe they’re also learning. That’s because there are buttons that trigger ten different fart sounds from big and juicy to musical toots. But the bright whimsical illustrations are paired with fart facts covering science and history, such as why farts are stinky and the first astronaut to poot on the moon.

What Do They Do with All That Poo? by Jane Kurtz and illustrated by Allison Black

There are lots of animals at a zoo, which means there is also lots of zoo poo! The book starts by describing some of the unusual pooping habits of animals at the zoo. Then it shifts into how zoos handle the mounds of manure. Some goes to labs for study, a lot goes to helping gardens grow, and they actually make paper out of elephant excrement. Kids will be both grossed out and informed.

Battle of the Butts: The Science Behind Animal Behinds by Jocelyn Rish and illustrated by David Creighton-Pester

This book presents ten animals that have weird and wonderful posterior powers, explains what the power does to help the animal, and how each power works. While giggling and eww-ing their way through the pages, readers will learn about biology, chemistry, and physics. After reading about each animal (Fish that communicate through farts! Beetles that shoot burning chemicals out of their bums!), kids are asked to rate its posterior power. Then at the end of the book, they will decide on a winner and crown the ultimate King of Keisters.

