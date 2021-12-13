Nominations Open for the 11th Annual Nerdy Book Club Awards!

In the beginning, Nerdy Book Club was a community-driven book award blog, and we still hold the Nerdy Book Club Awards, the Nerdies, every winter. Each year’s list provides a snapshot of Nerdy Book Club readers and their reading communities’ highest recommendations. The Nerdies look like a handpicked children’s bookshelf—a current mix of genres, formats, voices, and styles; books with literary merit and kid appeal; family, librarian, teacher, and kid-tested titles; books you want to own and share.

It is time for the eleventh annual Nerdy Book Club Awards! In a landslide of end-of-year book lists, the Nerdies honor the 2021 children’s and young adults’ titles that teachers, librarians, authors, booksellers, caregivers, and most of all, young people, have loved reading.

You’ve been reading and sharing books all year. What have your reading communities enjoyed?

Here is how the Nerdies work:

The 2021 Nerdies Nomination Ballot is open until Saturday, December 18th, at midnight Eastern Time.

Nominate up to 5 books in each of the following categories:

Picture Books: Fiction

Picture Books: Nonfiction

Early Readers/ Chapter Books

Graphic Novels

Poetry and Novels in Verse

MG/YA Nonfiction

Middle Grade Fiction

Young Adult Fiction

You do not need to nominate books in every category or nominate a full slate of 5 nominees. All nominees must have been published in 2021 and written for children or young adults.

When nominating books, consider Nerdy Book Club’s Book Lists and Recommendation Policy, which requires inclusiveness and equitable representation in all recommendation lists featured on this blog. Consider books featuring a wide range of voices, perspectives, and lived experiences when making your nominations.

After tallying the ballots, we will announce the 2021 Nerdies list in daily category posts beginning December 26th.

Join us in honoring the books that matter to you and the children you encourage to read. No matter which titles wind up on our final list, we know that Nerdy Book Club readers and the young people they know, will benefit from your suggestions. Thank you for participating and for being nerdy with us all these years.

Donalyn Miller taught upper elementary and middle school English and Social Studies in Northeast Texas for fifteen years, and currently works as an independent literacy coach, consultant, and teacher & reader advocate. She is the author or co-author of several books about encouraging students to read, including The Book Whisperer, Reading in the Wild, and Game Changer!: Book Access for All Kids (co-written with Colby Sharp). Donalyn launched the annual Twitter summer reading initiative #bookaday and co-founded The Nerdy Book Club. You can find her on Twitter at @donalynbooks or sifting through her dragon’s hoard of books.