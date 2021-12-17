What are your winter break reading plans? by Colby Sharp
Holy smokes! I am so tired. I’m guessing that you are pretty tired, too. If you are an educator you are either on break or pretty darn close to winter break. Congratulations!
One of my favorite things about the lead up to a school break is making reading plans. I love watching my fifth graders build reading stacks to take home, and I LOVE making my own to-read pile.
We’d love to know what you are planning on reading during winter break. Please leave a comment on this post sharing some of the books you hope to read. I can’t wait see what is on your to-read list!
In the video below, I talk about the books I am planning on reading during winter break, and the books my students are kicking off their break with. Get some rest, friends. You deserve it!
Colby Sharp is a husband and father of five. He teaches fifth grade in Parma, Michigan. Colby is the co-founder of Nerdy Book Club. He co-hosts The Yarn podcast with Travis Jonker. Colby currently serves as the past-president of the Michigan Reading Association. He co-authored Game Changer! Book Access for All Kid with Donalyn Miller, and he is the editor of The Creativity Project: An Awesometastic Story Collection.
The first book on my stack is Sticky Notes by Diane Touchell. It’s about a young boy working through his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, something close to my heart.
Sounds like a great book
I’m finishing We’re Not From Here. Although Sci Fi is not my favorite genre, I keep trying! Next up is an Ivan Doig book called English Creek.
Well, I’m starting off with Frankie & Bug.
Some others will be –
Rain Reign by Ann Martin
Set Me Free by Ann Clare LeZotte
Switch by A. S. King
Bad Sister by Harper & Lucey
Kneel by Candace Buford
Awesome list of books!