What are your winter break reading plans? by Colby Sharp

Holy smokes! I am so tired. I’m guessing that you are pretty tired, too. If you are an educator you are either on break or pretty darn close to winter break. Congratulations!

One of my favorite things about the lead up to a school break is making reading plans. I love watching my fifth graders build reading stacks to take home, and I LOVE making my own to-read pile.

We’d love to know what you are planning on reading during winter break. Please leave a comment on this post sharing some of the books you hope to read. I can’t wait see what is on your to-read list!

In the video below, I talk about the books I am planning on reading during winter break, and the books my students are kicking off their break with. Get some rest, friends. You deserve it!

Colby Sharp is a husband and father of five. He teaches fifth grade in Parma, Michigan. Colby is the co-founder of Nerdy Book Club. He co-hosts The Yarn podcast with Travis Jonker. Colby currently serves as the past-president of the Michigan Reading Association. He co-authored Game Changer! Book Access for All Kid with Donalyn Miller, and he is the editor of The Creativity Project: An Awesometastic Story Collection.