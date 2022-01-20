Cover Reveal: Nothing Is Little by Carmela Van Vleet

I’m a slow writer. For me, stories can take years to simmer before I find the right approach. (One of my picture books took ten years from idea to final manuscript!) And more than any other book I’ve written, this one has evolved the most. But the heart of it has always been my main character, Felix. And his family. Like Felix, my daughter was diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency when she was in middle school. And I wanted to explore this condition in a story, especially since it’s not something many people are aware of unless they have personal experience. I wanted to write what it’s like to get a new sibling at that age, too, because I remember how I felt when my youngest brother was born. And since I’m a huge fan of the shows Psych and Monk, I added a forensic science club in there for fun.

Being the smallest kid in school and getting a sibling are big challenges to throw into the ‘middle school mix.’ On the surface, this story is about figuring out where you fit in. For Felix specifically, it’s about how he’ll fit in at school once the growth hormone shots cause him to grow, and at home once his sibling is born. But below that, there are bigger questions. Like: What if you like the way things are and then, out of nowhere, it all starts to change? (I think many of us can relate to the feeling of having the rug pulled out from under us, especially after these last few years.) What does family really mean? And, more importantly, is it true that we leave pieces of ourselves wherever we go – even if we don’t know it? I think these are things we all wonder about.

Carmella Van Vleet is a former kindergarten teacher and the author of numerous books for children. Her debut novel, Eliza Bing Is (NOT) a Big, Fat Quitter, received the Christopher Award, was a Junior Library Guild selection, and was named to four state award master lists.

Carmella Van Vleet is a former kindergarten teacher and the author of numerous books for children. Her debut novel, Eliza Bing Is (NOT) a Big, Fat Quitter, received the Christopher Award, was a Junior Library Guild selection, and was named to four state award master lists.

ABOUT NOTHING IS LITTLE

Eleven-year-old Felix likes being the smallest kid in school. At least he knows where he fits in. Plus his nickname, “Shortlock Holmes,” is perfect for someone who’s killing it in forensic science club. To Felix, Growth Hormone Deficiency is no big deal.

And then Felix learns that his biological dad was short, too. This one, tiny, itty-bitty piece of information opens up a massive hole in his life. Felix must find his father.

The further Felix gets in his investigation, though, the more he starts to wonder: What if his dad doesn’t want to be found? And what if Felix’s family—his mom, his stepdad, the baby on the way—needs him right where he is?

Publisher book page: https://holidayhouse.com/book/nothing-is-little/