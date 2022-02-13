Cover Reveal: The Joy of Reading by Donalyn Miller and Teri S. Lesesne

In my December Nerdversary post, I wrote about my dear friend, Teri Lesesne, and mentioned the two of us had been working on a book for seven years. I am heartbroken that Teri passed away last August and will not see the published book, but I am thrilled that The Joy of Reading is now finished and honored that I was able to write it with her. Teri would be so proud of it.

When I read through parts of it, I can hear her voice. I talk to her in my head about the book all of the time. Whenever I think of reading joy, I will think of Teri. I know that would please her.

The Joy of Reading is our best effort to share everything we have learned about engaging young people with reading and the conditions at school and home that foster reading joy. I hope this book will lead you back to your joy and support your efforts to engage young people with reading.

The book’s design is charming and meant to evoke joy without silliness. Teri and I taught upper elementary and middle school kids, so we did not want the book to look too young. We communicated this desire to the illustrator, and the kids throughout the book reflect our students. The orange and yellow pops and sets this cover apart from the blues, greens, and greys of our other books. Suzanne, Vita, and the rest of the design team have done an amazing job with the interior, too. There are more delights inside!

I am pleased to share the final cover for The Joy of Reading. Revealing the cover means that the book is real and going to be in the hands of readers soon. The book doesn’t belong to Teri and me, anymore. It belongs to its readers now. As all books do. I cannot wait to talk with you about it.

The Joy of Reading is scheduled for release in early May. You may pre-order the book from Heinemann here.

Donalyn Miller taught upper elementary and middle school English and Social Studies in Northeast Texas, and currently works as an independent literacy coach, consultant, and teacher & reader advocate. She is the author or co-author of several books about encouraging students to read, including The Book Whisperer, Reading in the Wild, and Game Changer!: Book Access for All Kids (co-written with Colby Sharp). Donalyn launched the annual Twitter summer reading initiative #bookaday and co-founded The Nerdy Book Club. You can find her on Twitter at @donalynbooks or under a pile of books somewhere, happily reading.

This is the bio Teri used for her final Nerdy Book Club post, and I am not going to change it.

Teri Lesesne (rhymes with insane) teaches children’s and YA literature at Sam Houston State University in Texas. She is the author of 3 books and numerous chapters, articles, and columns about books and reading and is working on a forthcoming book with Donalyn Miller.