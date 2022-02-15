We’re All Nellie Bly and Elizabeth Bisland at This Point by Kate Hannigan

Who’s ready to pack a bag (or five), throw on a sturdy hat, and “girdle the globe”?

I’m so happy to see Nellie Vs. Elizabeth: Two Daredevil Journalists’ Breakneck Race Around the World (Calkins Creek) hit shelves today, but it lands in a world that is more transformed than I ever could have imagined when I began writing. It was just a few years ago that I contributed a Nerdy post about how research into a book about Nellie Bly had led me instead to write about another barrier-busting woman: Belva Lockwood, first woman on the ballot for president.

After that I jumped back over to Nellie. But picture book biographies take a long time to see the light of day—once the story is researched and written, the facts must be vetted, and the illustrators (like the wildly talented Rebecca Gibbon!) need time to work their magic. As Nellie Vs. Elizabeth moved through the publishing pipeline, the pandemic swept the world and changed everything.

Here we are entering the third year, and travel feels like something we did in “The Before.” Looking at government figures, international travel dropped off 74 percent in 2020 from the previous year’s rates and stayed depressed through 2021. I don’t at all mean to minimize the heartache of so many lives lost to Covid-19, and so many teachers, healthcare workers, parents, and others pushed to the brink. For me, a way to keep my spirits up is to dream about traveling again.

And I feel as eager as Nellie, the beloved investigative reporter who came up with the idea to race around the globe in 1889. Her pitch to her newspaper editors was that she could beat the fictional hero in a best-selling book—Around the World in Eighty Days by Jules Verne. Once she got the okay, Nellie had a dress made that she hoped could handle dirt and grime and any type of climate she might encounter.

Nellie Bly (left) and her iconic outfit and bag, Library of Congress. Elizabeth Bisland setting sail, New York Public Library Archive.

But muggy temperatures and stormy seas weren’t the only thing these two were up against. They faced some serious stereotyping too:

“Her bangs will wilt and her hands, possibly grow rough and hard with . . . hanging onto steamer railings,” one of their newspaper contemporaries wrote about Nellie on November 30, 1889. “She will have neither time to trim her nails nor to use the powder-puff. How many of the petted darlings of our modern drawing rooms would be willing to make a similar fight for glory against equal odds?”

Most of us are probably ready to pack bags as fast as Elizabeth Bisland, who had only an afternoon to prepare for a trip around the world. Her editor caught wind of Nellie’s plans and thought it might be exciting—and a good way to attract more readers—to send one of his own journalists in the opposite direction. Nellie sailed for England in the morning, and by dinnertime that same day, Elizabeth was stepping onto a train headed toward San Francisco.

“My dressmaker had a gown in an unfinished state, which was the very thing I needed,” Elizabeth explained in a November 28, 1889, newspaper article. “I told her she must have it ready to put on in two hours or be under the ban of my everlasting displeasure. ‘But it is impossible,’ she cried. ‘Nothing is impossible,’ I replied, growing epigrammatic in my hurry, ‘and I must have that gown.’ It came in time.”

I suspect we’re all Nellie and Elizabeth by now—game to go somewhere (anywhere!) at the drop of a wool cap. Willing to throw together a bag (one if we’re Team Nellie, multiple trunks and bags and hat boxes if we’re more Team Elizabeth) in a moment’s notice. While these daring journalists were demonstrating how fast trains and ships had become, most of us would be willing to use any form of transportation available, so long as we could just take off: barge, bus, bike, Vespa, or even electric scooter. Just give us the green light!

Nellie and Elizabeth’s race demonstrated to Victorian-age readers how faster ships and trains were making the world smaller and humankind more connected to each other. As we see a light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel emerging, travel has become something many of us will never take for granted again. Our desire to feel connection with the rest of the world has taken on a new meaning and a deeper significance than ever before.

____

Kate Hannigan writes fiction and nonfiction for young readers. Her recent superhero series The League of Secret Heroes—CAPE, MASK, and BOOTS—blends historical figures with comic book heroes, and features graphic novel elements. The first item on her travel dream-list is to go hiking in Scotland. Find her at KateHannigan.com.