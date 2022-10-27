Books My Fifth Graders are Reading A Quarter of the Way Through the School Year by Colby Sharp

Every couple of weeks, when my fifth graders head to lunch, I walk around the classroom and make a video about the books that they are reading. I am hopeful that these videos help other educators find great books to add to their school and classroom library, but that isn’t the main reason that I do it. I do it for me. Being able to look back at these videos helps me to notice classroom trends, observe growth, and think of books that I need to share with the readers that I serve.

I hope this video about my awesome kids and the books they are reading reminds you of a great book you read years ago, introduces you to a new book, or inspires you to take a similar look at the books the readers you serve are reading. Thanks for reading, and stay Nerdy!

I’d love to know the books that are popular with your readers. Leave us a comment so that we can all add some books to our to-read lists.

Colby Sharp is a husband and father of five. He teaches fifth grade in Parma, Michigan. Colby is the co-founder of Nerdy Book Club. He co-hosts The Yarn podcast with Travis Jonker. Colby co-authored Game Changer! Book Access for All Kid with Donalyn Miller, and he is the editor of The Creativity Project: An Awesometastic Story Collection. His latest book, with Donalyn Miller, The Commonsense Guide to Classroom Libraries is now available.