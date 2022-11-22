Thanksgiving Break Reading Plans by Colby Sharp

Reading during breaks from school brings me tremendous joy. I never seem to have enough time during the school week to read as much as I would like, so getting a chance to recharge my reading life during school breaks is often just what the reading doctor ordered.

The last thing we did in my fifth grade classroom before break was make reading plans. We discussed the things that might get in the way of our reading, made to-read piles, and made a plan for when we would be able to read each day during break. I loved watching the kids kids recommend books to their classmates. The classroom was buzzing with book talks!

We would love to know what you plan on reading during break. If you are not on break, we’d still love to know what you are reading! Let us know in the comments so that we can all add to our to-read piles.

In the video below, I talk about the books my fifth graders are reading over break, AND I share the first two books I plan on reading in the coming days.

