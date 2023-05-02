THE TINY FOREVERS INSIDE US by Eleanor Spicer Rice

I am writing this the week after my dog died. Her name was Lucy. She was golden and made out of sunshine. She was gentle. She was my husband’s wedding gift to me, born on the day we bought our first and only house. Though I was reared with dogs my whole life, she was more joy than I could have imagined when I spent all those years dreaming of a dog of my very own.

Maybe you know what it is to love a dog. Or a cat. I don’t understand what it means to love a snake or a fish but if you love a snake or a fish, I’ll take your word for it. If you love your pets, you know that losing one can be as heartbreaking as losing anything or anyone else that you love. You look for them even though you know they won’t be there beside your bed in the morning. You call for them and then remember they won’t answer. Your hand dangles beside you in a silent wave for them to come fill it with their bodies.

I am an entomologist, and I wrote a book for children about behavior-altering and mind-controlling microbes. My dog, Lucy, is dead, and I want to tell you what that means about forever. I didn’t realize when I was writing this book that I was learning about forever, but I know it now.

Microbes are the oldest form of life on earth. They first showed up around 3.8 billion years ago. Humans appeared about 6 million years ago. We started domesticating dogs about 30,000 years ago. By that time, microbes had spread to every corner of the planet and every spare piece of our bodies. Our relationship with microbes is as ancient as our existence.

We need our microbes to survive. Our most conservative estimates suggest that one out of every three cells on our human bodies is a microbe. A microbe is any living thing that is too small for us to see. Most of us can’t see less than half the width of a human hair, or about 0.5mm. So plenty of creatures, from fungi to bacteria to algae or tiny mites, fit in the category of microbes.

On our bodies, the array of these tiny life forms becomes a jungle on our skin, changing our body odor and fighting would-be infections. In our bodies, they perform innumerable tasks we take for granted but need to live healthy lives. They make vitamins from our food like B12 and folate. They influence our moods and cravings. If we were able to scrape them out of us, we would not be able to function properly — and without an abundance of medical care, we would die.

We get our first dose of microbes from our mother. Whether we know her or not, she inoculated us with an amalgamation of the tiny creatures we need, some of which she received from her own mother, and others she picked up along the way. If she had a dog while we were forming in her womb, she would give us some of the dog’s microbes, as well. Some of those dog-given microbes are associated with lower lifetime risks of asthma and obesity.

As we grow, we collect microbes from those we touch, those we love, the world in which we inhabit. Our microbiomes can fluctuate with our diet and our health, but we hold on to some for our entire lives. When I gave birth to my sons, I gave them microbes Lucy gave to me, and some my parents and grandparents gave me. I gave them microbes from my husband and from the soft ground in the front yard where I’d lie on the warm days before their birth. I carry them with me and now my sons carry those that their bodies choose to keep. These connections diminish over time, but many of them do not vanish.

Who do you love? Who do you carry with you? Lucy is dead, but there are living parts of her on me as I write to you now. I have my grandmother and my aunt Ann, both gone from life but alive on my body in the same way. They continue to nurture me, and one day, after I’m gone, they will nurture my children. They will soothe when I won’t be able to soothe. They will lie with those I’ll never meet in their own, soft grass.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Eleanor Spicer Rice, PhD, is an entomologist and science writer. Her upcoming book, Unseen Jungle, The Microbes that Secretly Control Our World comes out on May 2, 2023. It tells tales of many weird and wonderful things microbes are doing all around us.