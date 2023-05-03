Ask Nerdy | Selecting the Last Read Aloud of the School Year

Hello! 5th grade teacher Colby Sharp here.

As the days that I have left with my fifth graders shrink, I have been faced with the task of picking our last read aloud of the school year. I thought it would be fun to hop on a call with my dear friend Donalyn Miller to talk about the process of selecting the last read aloud of the school year. You can listen to the episode of Ask Nerdy below, or you can subscribe to the podcast on your podcast on Apple Podcast or Spotify.

If you have a question you’d like us to answer on the show please fill out this form.

I also made a video about selecting the last chapter book read aloud in my fifth grade classroom. It is hard to believe we only have five and a half weeks of school left.