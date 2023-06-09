Ten Books That Inspire Wonder by Jilanne Hoffmann

While we often think of wonder as an innate human characteristic, especially in childhood, it can be buried or lost in the rush and crush of day-to-day scheduling and barrage of tragic news events. But wonder is an important emotion that inspires, uplifts, and motivates us all to learn more and respond to our world with joy. Introducing children to books that offer up a healthy dose of wonder can help kindle and renew a child’s curiosity and joy as well as our own. I’ve selected ten picture books for this list, because picture books are for everyone.

Dust takes readers on a soaring journey brought about by the ancient forces of plate tectonics. It rises from North Africa, spills across the Atlantic, and rejoins its unforgotten home deep in the Amazon basin. Along the way, readers discover that dust is key to the health of the Amazon and the Atlantic. At its heart, it is about the wonder of how we are all connected.

This lyrical, thought-provoking narrative depicts two children who are bored with being inside and decide to go on a “wonder walk.” Together, they ponder questions such as “Is the sun the world’s lightbulb?” and “Is fog the river’s blanket?” These metaphorical questions will inspire children to see what’s in their environment in a different way and to create their own metaphors for things they observe in the natural world.

The repeated phrase “look closer” in this stunningly-illustrated story presents the idea that cursory observations may be wrong. If a landscape appears barren, look closer, and you may find an entire world. Here it’s the Antarctic ecosystem as it cycles through the seasons. The jaw-dropping double gate-fold showing the Antarctic’s summer waters filled with burgeoning life will stop readers in their tracks.

Much attention is given to living whales, but this book is about the wonder of what happens after a whale dies and falls to the ocean floor. Containing images and descriptions of strange and fascinating creatures who’ve evolved to survive in the deep, the text leads the reader to understand how a dead whale creates its own thriving ecosystem that evolves for nearly 50 years.

The Mariana Trench, a place of crushing pressure and eternal darkness (illuminated solely by those creatures that bioluminesce), is the deepest part of the ocean, a place where one may not expect to find much of anything. But images of this strange and eerie world coupled with poetic narrative leads the reader to wonder at its mystery and want to learn more.

This book raises questions about the true nature of wonder. How is wonder a community experience? What happens when wonder is commercialized? As with any book created by the Fan brothers, the images infuse the story with a sense of visual wonder as they zoom in on the natural world at ground level, while the narrative subtly explores broader questions.

This personal story about change and transformation illustrates how the things we can and can’t control are part of being human. “Magic” transforms dirt into pineapples, seeds into trees, wool into blankets, words into stories, blank pages into pictures, and stories into books. Tangible things that seemingly come from nothing create an intangible sense of wonder.

If anything can create a sense of wonder, it is the resiliency of the human spirit. In this haunting story, readers learn scant details about the life of a blind man named Willie Johnson, born in the late 1800s whose lifeline was playing a guitar. Little did he know that his music was destined to be inscribed on a gold record hurtling through space on Voyager I, a beacon of human experience in the vast, dark universe.

Often the wonder of the natural world can help change human perspective. In this story of a young boy struggling to be heard because he stutters, healing and wonder comes in the form of a river and its many voices. Not just for children who face a similar struggle, this story helps all readers bear witness to the transformative power of nature.

Wonder also exists within the realm of religion. As people around the world participate in myriad activities involved in the month-long holiday of Ramadan, wonder arrives in the form of family and community rituals and prayer, heart-filled expressions of kindness, and awe that a billion people take part in this celebration under the light of a shared, observant moon.

Jilanne Hoffmann is a children’s book author, has an MFA in Fiction, and is a former engineer. She is the author of the picture book A RIVER OF DUST: THE LIFE-GIVING LINK BETWEEN NORTH AFRICA AND THE AMAZON (Chronicle Books, July 2023), and two board books, THE HONEY BEAR HIVE and HAPPY CAMPER (Mudpuppy, 2023). Jilanne is a local area coordinator for the San Francisco South Bay SCBWI region, has been a Cybils judge, and produced Kidquake, the elementary school program for Litquake, San Francisco’s premier literary festival. Find out more about Jilanne and her books at linktr.ee/JilanneHoffmann.