Cover Reveal for UNSTUCK by Barbara Dee

In my middle grade fiction, I’ve written about some pretty terrific teachers: Mr. Torres in STAR-CROSSED, Ms. Molina in MY LIFE IN THE FISH TANK, and Ms. Packer in HAVEN JACOBS SAVES THE PLANET, to name just a few. I’ve also written about teachers who are talented and hardworking, but somewhat flawed, like Ms. Fender in MAYBE HE JUST LIKES YOU, who hears her student without really listening…until finally she does. But of all the teachers in my books, I think my favorite has to be Ms. Bowman in my upcoming UNSTUCK (Aladdin/S&S—February 27, 2024).

UNSTUCK is about a seventh grader named Lyla who is struggling with writer’s block as she tries to write a fantasy novel during her ELA class’s creative writing unit. As any writer will tell you, writer’s block isn’t triggered by one simple thing—and so for Lyla, being “stuck” is complicated. A voracious reader of fantasy fiction, she’s overwhelmed by what she considers the need for elaborate world-building in her own story. She’s also pressuring herself to write something great as a way of competing with her superstar older sister. In addition, she’s desperate to impress Rania, her longtime best friend who’s clearly pulling away. It doesn’t help that Lyla is anxious about meeting the deadline for the town library’s writing contest, which she’s determined to win. All these stresses (plus a few more) cause Lyla to feel panicky and paralyzed every time she opens her writing notebook in Ms. Bowman’s class—despite the fact that she considers Ms. Bowman “the coolest teacher in the entire school.”

Why does Lyla think Ms. Bowman is so cool? It’s not only that she doesn’t insist on boring exactly-five-paragraph essays. In addition to allowing her students time every day for creative writing:

Ms. Bowman is not just a teacher; she’s a learner. When Ms. Bowman notices that Lyla is struggling with her story, she researches various strategies for overcoming writer’s block—like using “free writing,” a prewriting technique in which you keep your pencil moving for ten minutes, without caring about grammar or spelling or punctuation, or even making sense. Ms. Bowman doesn’t pretend to be an expert about writer’s block; she lets Lyla know that they’re both learning and experimenting. And she understands that not every writing strategy will work for every student. She just wants to find the strategy that will work best for Lyla.

She thinks outside the box. And the classroom. One of the strategies Ms. Bowman urges Lyla to try is to relocate, as a way to break negative associations with writing at her desk. She encourages Lyla to step out into the hallway to exercise, suggesting that moving around may also help with stress. When these strategies don’t do the trick, Ms. Bowman enlists the support of the school librarian, Ms. Rosen, who makes the library a welcoming place for Lyla.

She cares about the big picture. Ms. Bowman understands that writer’s block is a type of anxiety that’s often not limited to the process of writing. Soshe gently probes, asking Lyla what else is going on in her life. She also makes herself available after class, and lets Lyla know she’s open to chatting not just about writing, but about anything on her student’s mind, including friendship issues.

She doesn’t compare. In the past, Ms. Bowman taught Lyla’s older sister Dahlia, who is now struggling under the weight of academic pressure as she applies to elite colleges. But Ms. Bowman is careful never to mention Dahlia to Lyla, or to imply that Lyla’s writing is being measured against Dahlia’s. She also tactfully but firmly pushes back when Lyla compares herself to other students.

She respects her student’s privacy. Ms. Bowman asks permission to read Lyla’s creative writing notebook, and suggests that Lyla redact anything too personal. She uses discretion whenever addressing Lyla’s writing block publicly. At the end, she sends Lyla a note she asks her to read in private.

She’s funny. Ms. Bowman has a light touch, joking that one way to overcome writer’s block is to “watch YouTube and eat cookies.”

She isn’t punitive. When Lyla becomes overwhelmed during a writing session and runs out of the classroom, Ms. Bowman doesn’t report her, or call her parents. Instead, she empathizes—and then strategizes with her student.

She pays attention to classroom dynamics. Lyla is surprised when Ms. Bowman suggests that Lyla’s classmate Noah would probably enjoy being a beta reader, Later she sees that Ms. Bowman is right about Noah’s interest in her work.

She doesn’t pressure. When she realizes that one of the reasons Lyla is “stuck” is that she’s pressuring herself to enter the town library’s writing contest, Ms. Bowman urges her to forget about the contest, and just write for the sheer pleasure of creating. She even confesses regret for mentioning the contest in the first place.

She shares herself. In her free time, Ms. Bowman plays bass in a rock band. She doesn’t talk about it much, but she does tell Lyla some of her own strategies for getting over “musician’s block.”

In all these ways, Ms. Bowman is the kind of teacher whose impact on students is both immeasurable and life-changing. I’m guessing it won’t surprise anyone to know that I got the idea for this character by thinking about all the most inspiring educators I’ve known over the years—both my own teachers and my kids’ teachers. So while UNSTUCK is about overcoming the various stresses and pressures that can get anyone’s writing “stuck,” it’s also a love letter to these brilliant educators, and my way of saying thanks.

The beautiful cover art for UNSTUCK is by Erika Pajarillo, who also did the artwork for HAVEN JACOBS SAVES THE PLANET, VIOLETS ARE BLUE and MAYBE HE JUST LIKES YOU. You can now pre-order UNSTUCK on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, and through your local indie bookstore.

UNSTUCK (Aladdin/S&S—February 27, 2024) will be Barbara Dee’s fourteenth middle grade novel. HAVEN JACOBS SAVES THE PLANET was one of School Library Journal’s Best Books of 2022. VIOLETS ARE BLUE was one of SLJ’s Best Books of 2021, and is both a Project Lit selection and a Cybils Finalist. MY LIFE IN THE FISH TANK is on the 2021 Bank Street list. MAYBE HE JUST LIKES YOU was a 2019 Washington Post Best Children’s Book of the Year, and named to both the 2020 ALA Notable and 2020 ALA Rise: A Feminist Book Project lists. STAR-CROSSED was on the 2018 ALA Rainbow List Top Ten. Barbara’s books have earned several starred reviews and have been named to numerous state book award lists. She is one of the co-founders of the Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival. A former teacher and lawyer, she loves visiting schools. www.BarbaraDeeBooks.com.