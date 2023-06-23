Making Connections by Deb Bass O’Brien

“I must, I must, I must increase my bust.” How is it that this is the only line I remember from Are You There God It’s Me Margaret? by Judy Blume.

Recently, I reread this book and didn’t recognize much. In fact, this is at least my third reading of it. I read it as a child then again as an adult about 15 years ago for a book club. I like to read books before I watch movies and since it was being released as a movie, I thought I should read it again. Too be honest, I didn’t remember it from my earlier readings. Perhaps, this is a good reason to reread books as we enter different parts of our lives and view them with different background knowledge. Not until I began the book during this most recent reading did I start to think about it from the angle of book banning.

I was curious if people don’t want this book in school libraries or classrooms. I started down a rabbit hole on the Internet. There were several articles about Judy Blume’s writing being scrutinized even when she first published them in the 70s and 80s. Terry Gross interviewed Blume on Fresh Air.

This led me to thinking of solutions to parents’ fear of what their children are reading that excludes banning of books. One idea that I don’t believe to be earth shattering is parents having conversations with their children about the books they are reading and, even, reading alongside them. Maybe had I talked with my mom about this book, it wouldn’t have been as unfamiliar to me.

Much like Blume’s Are You There God It’s Me Margaret? Aida Salazar’s novel in verse The Moon Within focuses around a young girl who is coming of age and anticipating her menses. It’s a more modern version of Margaret’s story bringing in cultural aspects of some Latinx rituals and a friend who is questioning their gender identity. These topics shouldn’t scare us away from recommending them to kids. I see books as an opportunity to have fruitful conversations and to learn or to feel less alone. Why not start a book club with other parents and their children.

I can’t remember what my reaction was to Are You There God It’s Me Margaret? when I was reading it as a kid, but I am making assumptions that it shed light on ideas that no one was talking about in the 80s. I didn’t have any discussions with my mom about this book. I believe because I didn’t have discussions with my parents about what I was reading that I didn’t get as much out of it.

What if instead of looking to ban books, we look to engage them. We look to have them as a point of discussion. We look to use them as a source of connection.

I understand that people, especially busy parents, don’t have time to read everything their children are reading, especially if their children read a lot. However, we can still work to ask questions, be curious, and have conversations around what our kids are reading.

Fear of the unknown or not having control is what ignites passion around book banning. Are You There God It’s Me Margaret? is an innocent book about real questions our adolescents have just as The Moon Within is. Salazar’s book would be a great book to start with as part of its power is to ignite discussion and open doors to discussions.

To avoid mystery and negative stigma, discussion questions can be ones such as:

What questions do you have about getting your period? Is there anything my that makes you nervous about getting your period? Tell your story about when you first menstruated. What would you like to do to celebrate when you get your menses? Tell your story about your first crush. Have your child fill in the blank: I feel uncomfortable talking about ____ with you.

I do remember as a kid when my mom would ask me direct questions I was more likely to talk with her. Rarely did I start the conversation. I would add:

Read AND Discuss More. Ban Less.

What books would you recommend for a parent/kid book club?

~~~~~~~~~~

Deb Bass O’Brien teaches 5-8 grade English Language Arts in Central Colorado at a Project-based school. She spends much of her free time curating her classroom library which acts as the school library. Last year, she received a Book Love grant and has a passion for sharing books with her students and really anyone who will listen. Along with a former students, she started a non-profit, Elevating Readers Together to give free books to kids in her community age 5-18.