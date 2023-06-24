The 2023 Book Love Foundation Book Club by Clare Landrigan

“Because one day you will share something wonderful that only you know how to make.” ~ Danielle Davis from To Make

The Book Love Summer Book Club officially launches on Monday. The words from one of our book club texts this year, To Make, by Danielle Davis and Mags DeRoma, beautifully reflect this annual event:

“Sometimes you will make and make and make and wait and wait and wait what feels like forever.”

and we all know that wonderful things come to those who wait.

On Monday, June 26, we will gather to begin a summer of conversations, connections, and inspirations. We believe in the rule of three … so here are the top three reasons you should join us for the Book Love Foundation Summer Book Club 2023 right now…

1. Gather with Us! Our Summer Book Club connects you to colleagues and gives you the opportunity to grow your thinking around supporting readers. You will be inspired to begin courageous conversations in your classrooms and with other teachers. It’s flexible DIY PD. Join one club, join three clubs, join live, or catch up via the archive … it is completely up to you! We know you are busy and need some downtime in the summer, so drop in when you want, and the archive will be there when it is convenient for you.

2. Make with Us! Hit the Ground Running in the Fall with the opportunity to collaborate and share ideas, tips, and practical applications for reaching all readers. Together we work smarter. We have 45 virtual events with creators and literacy leaders scheduled. You will have an opportunity to interact with them and use these recorded sessions with your students during the school year.

3. Wait for it with Us! Connect throughout the year with this Mighty Network Community to talk with colleagues as you implement new learning, problem solve issues, get book recommendations, access resources, and celebrate successes.

The summer book club is here to support you in the work you do with your students and fund classroom library grants! Every dollar of profit goes to teacher libraries. Since 2012 we have raised $1,000,000 in funds and funded 400 classroom libraries across 47 states and provinces. Because of the generosity of teachers and authors, we are changing the world, one reader at a time. Be a part of this important mission — wait no longer and join us at summerbookclub.org. And happy reading! Happy summer!

Clare Landrigan is a staff developer who is still a teacher at heart. She leads a private staff development business and spends her days partnering with school systems to implement best practices in the field of literacy and is on the board of The Book Love Foundation. She believes that effective professional development includes side by side teaching; analysis of student work; mutual trust; respect; and a good dose of laughter. She is the co-author of, It’s All About the Books published by Heinemann and Assessment in Perspective, published by Stenhouse. She blogs about books and the art of teaching on her website www.clarelandrigan.com