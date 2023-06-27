Summertime and the Living is Easy by Eden Royce

As a kid, I didn’t have those do nothing, rot your brain summers.

Even so, I couldn’t wait for school to be out because it meant I got to play host.

There’s a tradition in many Black families who live above the Mason-Dixon line that they send their kids “Down South” for the summer. And my cousins were sent to our house in Charleston every summer.

For someone like me who had no siblings, I got to experience the highs and lows of what it might be like to have a sister and a brother for a few weeks. There was camaraderie and there were arguments, but it’s a time I look back on with some fondness. As the youngest in the family, it was one of the few times I got to be THE ONE WHO KNEW THINGS.

In a world where movies and TV shows often portrayed Southernness as shorthand for being slow or backward, it was wonderful to have my cousins who ordinarily lorded themselves over me have to ask my advice or opinion or be told that they had to listen to me. I could tell family stories and folktales my cousins had never heard. I knew tidbits of history they didn’t. Things whispered among the adults that I’d gotten the chance to hear. Traditions and everyday occurrences for me held an odd wonder for them. Fish for breakfast was something my cousins never had until they visited us in SC. Even though they were only one generation away from being Southerners themselves, they had little to no knowledge of our life here, our languages, and our cultural ties to the African continent.

It wasn’t their fault, though.

Between 1910 and 1970, it is estimated that over six million Black people moved from rural Southern U.S. states to urban cities in the West, Midwest, and Northeast in what is now called the Great Migration in search of jobs and to escape persecution. Many Black people wanted to leave the pain and trauma of enslavement behind in search of a better life, but in doing so they also left the stories, the tales, the medicines, and the remedies.

How much did we lose during The Great Migration? What was miscommunicated or forgotten? So much time and energy has been spent trying to take away our culture and history, we need to put as much time and energy into maintaining it.

In my essay “We are Folks with Folklore” I referred to the words of historian, journalist and author Carter G. Woodson: “If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world, and it stands in danger of being exterminated.”

Woodson knew the importance of documenting our history and our contributions as he saw how society valued the written word over oral traditions. He created “Negro History Week” in 1926, which eventually became Black History month.

Because of those summers with my cousins from Up North, I realized they didn’t know what I took for granted. Their parents—my aunts who had grown up in the South–hadn’t taught them the folktales or where much of our culture and mythologies come from. They were Black kids who had never had the opportunity to learn that we have connections through something that is not painful, like centuries of enslavement. We are connected via folklore, traditions, and culture.

I see many Black people on social media saying they don’t want to read or see stories featuring Black people who are enslaved. It makes them feel angry, powerless, and despite the importance of these stories, afraid they will never be able to move beyond those portrayals. So they want to leave it behind. I wrote Conjure Island to show kids that we can be both: people with a history of pain and trauma but also people who have a history of storytelling, rich mythology, deeply rooted culture and tradition.

Writing Del, the main character in Conjure Island was a challenge. It was a challenge to write a character who had such distaste for a region of the country that I love. I had to push myself to portray a girl who had no knowledge of her heritage or interest in it. Who didn’t love the heat and who thought the food was weird. But I thought back to those summers where I was the host—along with others in my family—for two kids who didn’t particularly want to come “down South” for the summer. Kids who by the time they experienced life with the people who still knew the stories and the songs, the recipes, and the magic, didn’t want to leave.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Eden Royce is a writer from Charleston, SC, now living in the Garden of England. She is a Shirley Jackson Award finalist for her short fiction for adults. Her debut novel, Root Magic, was a Walter Dean Myers Award Honoree, an ALA Notable Children’s Book, a Mythopoeic Fantasy Award winner, and a Nebula Award Finalist for outstanding children’s literature. Find her online at edenroyce.com.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

ABOUT THE BOOK

If you ask Delphinia Baker, she’d tell you she has all the family she needs. Sure, her mom passed away when she was young, her dad is often away on deployment, and she’s had to move so much that she’s never had close friends. But even though Del has never had anyone she can call her people, she has always had her grandmother—and for Del and Gramma, best friends since forever, that’s enough. Besides, having no roots just makes it that much easier when you have to move again.

All of that changes, though, when Gramma falls ill and Del is sent to stay with her great-grandmother. Del has never even heard of Nana Rose, and she has no interest in spending the summer with a stranger on an unbearably hot island off the South Carolina coast. And when Nana Rose starts talking about the school she runs dedicated to their family’s traditions—something called “conjure magic”—Del knows she’s in for a weird, awkward summer.

That is, until the magic turns out to be real.

Soon, Del is surrounded by teachers who call themselves witches, kids with strange abilities, creatures and ghosts who can speak to her. She has a hundred questions, but one more than any other: Why didn’t Gramma ever tell her about her family, the island, this magic? As Del sets out to find answers and to find her place in a world she never knew existed, she also discovers a shadowy presence on the island—and comes to believe that it all might be connected.

Eden Royce, the acclaimed author of Root Magic, returns to the folklore of Gullah Geechee culture to weave an enchanting tale of magic, mystery, and belonging.

