Dyslexia, Mr. Mugs, and Me by Alan Barillaro

The first time I was asked to read aloud to the class was in grade 1. The book was, Meet Mr. Mugs. I loved to read Mr. Mugs and I loved to draw Mr. Mugs, a happy-go-lucky Old English Sheepdog. What came out of my mouth that day I now find hard to describe. Let’s just say that the image I have manipulated below is approximately what I read to the class. (For the full effect, I encourage you to recite this to a room full of people.)

As you might have guessed, the entire class laughed hysterically, and it wasn’t because that silly Mr. Mugs was wearing a string of sausages around his neck. I was told to sit down and behave myself. Later, my teacher came by my desk and had me read again. It didn’t take her long to realize I was reading Mr. Mugs backwards, from right to left.

My mother soon learned of my terrible day. This is the part of the story where I should probably mention I’m sometimes a little stubborn. After I had calmed down, I felt the need to defend myself. I can’t remember exactly what I said, but I do remember not wanting to read like everyone else. Reading right to left felt completely write right to me. In the same way it felt natural to pick up a pencil with my left hand or kick a soccer ball with my left foot. This was my way of reading. I knew that “KooL” meant “Look,” so why couldn’t I continue this way?

No matter what argument I tried to make, nothing would sway my mother, a teacher herself. After a long evening, I eventually learned to read Mr. Mugs from left to right. It took a level of patience from my mother that to this day I am in awe of. By the time I got to page 57, Mr. Mugs was “on a fast, fast jet,” racing towards the right side of the page.

That year, I was diagnosed with a mild form of dyslexia. It onlymeant I worked a little harder at certain things and still do. And if you asked me, a middle-grade author, if my palms get a little sweaty at the idea of standing in front of the class and reading a chapter of my book aloud? The answer is yes, they’re clammy just thinking about it.

But I’m also now old enough to know that we’re not alone in our fears. Many people are nervous to talk in public, let alone read aloud. So, if I am called upon to read, I know I can take a deep breath and think back to the night my mother taught me to read Mr. Mugs. I’ll go slow and imagine an Old English Sheepdog is next to me. I know he’ll have a string of sausages wrapped around his neck, flying “on a fast, fast jet” to the moon, helping me along.

Alan Barillaro is the Academy Award–winning writer and director of the animated short film Piper and has been supervising animator on many other popular theatrical releases, including The Incredibles, Incredibles 2, WALL-E, and Brave. He began his career in animation at the age of sixteen and spent more than twenty-five years at Pixar Animation Studios. Alan Barillaro lives in Vancouver, British Columbia.