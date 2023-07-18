Welcome to the Wonder House: Mapping the Wonders of Our Childhood by Georgia Heard, Rebecca Kai Dotlich, and Deborah Freedman

Children discover wonder in places where others often overlook. They find it in blades of grass, in the intricacy of a spider’s web, or even in the song of raindrops against a windowpane. Through the pages of Welcome to the Wonder House, we tried to give wonder a voice — to offer an invitation to connect with your own maps of wonder.

We remember the childhood hours that shaped our sense of wonder. The poems and artwork in Welcome to the Wonder House are woven from our map of personal experiences, from the moments of awe and wonder that crystallized our understanding of the world. They speak of countless hours spent observing crayfish in a creek, gazing at stars in the night sky, and listening to rain. An extraordinary map of wonder unfolds before each of us as we navigate our way through childhood, discovering amazing and wondrous things.

Georgia Heard

Bristling centipede,

Blue-bubbled man-o’-war,

Spitting spittlebug.

Hail to the

hair-raising,

hideous,

weird,

and wild.

–Georgia Heard

My poem in the Room of Creatures in Welcome to the Wonder Housecomes from a memory of roaming the creek bed next to my house in Virginia. The creek held a secret world where I lost myself in wonder and endless exploration. Beneath the stones lived crayfish, these secretive creatures dwelling in the muck and the dark were a mystery to me. Hours slipped by as I gently lifted up rocks looking for them. When I found one, I scooped it into a jar of water and watched: its huge claws, its black beady eyes perched on delicate stalks, turned to meet my stare as if it too were curious about me and the world beyond the creek, its antennae, tuned to the unfamiliar world outside the jar, moved like the antennae on our small tv at home picking up a frequency unknown to it. It seemed like an extraterrestrial visitor and yet in its gaze I glimpsed a reflection of myself – a shared connection. Even after I released it back into the creek, it left a mark on my heart. It opened up the world of curiosity and the search for the unseen, it made me love those creatures, those things in the world, that lay hidden beneath the surface that at first might seem strange but on closer look bring me to a tenderness for all that is wild in the world.

Deborah Freedman’s watery blue illustration in the Room of Creatures brings to life the creatures from my poem. The crayfish, mollusks, and eels peer up from the bottom, showing the essence of those mysterious beings. Her art a visual invitation to explore the hidden wonders beneath the surface.

Rebecca Kai Dotlich

I was somewhat of a tomboy growing up, always amazed by the praying mantis on my window screen, the dandelions that I braided into ankle chains, the rocks that seemed like ancient charms that bubbled inside with crystals when cracked by a hammer. And so, the creek that meandered behind my house, plus the dirt trails littered with gnarled roots as we rode our bikes in the cool woods canopied with leaves, held magic. I didn’t recognize, of course, that what I was feeling was an appreciation of wonder, I just knew I was fascinated by these things and felt happy in their midst. I spent hours imagining a treehouse I’d love to have if only I had a tree in my yard, and nights plopped on my back wishing on stars. From inside, I often stared out the window at rain splashing into puddles on sidewalks . . . these were just some of the things that ignited joy for me as a child.

Besides the marvelous mysteries of my own backyard and neighborhood, down the hall in my big brother’s bedroom was a world filled with books, maps, and dinosaur model kits that consisted of plastic bones to be taken apart and put back together like a puzzle. Whatever he seemed curious about, I was too: the extinction of dinosaurs who one by one went silent, rocks, oceans, outer space. We spent days investigating abandoned barns and houses out in the country, discovering old papers, rusty tools, and random treasures that we brought home in our pockets to put on a table, then print the place we found them on small pieces of cardboard. It was a wide open and amazing world, those days, full of close to home adventures from looking at the sky to digging in the earth, from collecting found objects to pedaling my bike to the creek, where the breeze whispers and the sun bubbles. Wonder, indeed.

Deborah Freedman

Rain is everything to a worm/a puddle/an umbrella…

And rain is everything to a child. We could not wait to go outside, that spring it rained and rained and rained so hard that the brook out back swamped its banks and the whole back yard became a pond. Mom said to wait until the rain stopped, but we wanted to see the fish swimming around the swing set. Frogs might hop up the slide. Stay inside? Get out the canoe!

Then paddle forward 50+ years—to the day I read Rebecca and Georgia’s manuscript and noticed that the word “rain” appears 5 times. The next time it rained and rained and rained, tapping/tapping,/unpacking the sky, and nobody told me not to, so I pulled on my tall boots for a walk in the woods. Branches and silk traps sparkled and dripped, into rivulets that formed along my normally crunchy path. I waded and walked through mud to the lake. Music on my umbrella pinging crystal notes, I watched the water’s surface for a long time—bubbles and intersecting circles coming and going, forming and growing and absorbing each other.

Back at home, I poured a cup of tea. I praised a piece of paper before crumpling it up. I pulled out a pencil, and the pictures on my phone… and tried to pour the morning’s magic into the Wonder House.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~““`

Georgia Heard, winner of the 2023 NCTE Award for Excellence in Poetry for Children, is an internationally recognized expert in the teaching of writing for grades K-8. She works as a consultant in schools and districts around the world, and is longtime staff developer for the Teachers College Reading and Writing Project.

Rebecca Kai Dotlich is the author of many children’s poetry and picture books, including One Day, The End; The Knowing Book; and Lemonade Sun. Her books have won various honors, including the Boston Globe-Horn Book Honor Award and the Golden Kite Honor Award. She lives near Indianapolis and gives presentations and workshops across the country.

Deborah Freedman has written and illustrated many picture books, including Carl and the Meaning of Life, Is Was, and Tiny Dino. Her books have been translated into nine languages, adopted in classrooms across the country, and received many starred and rave reviews, honors, and awards, including SCBWI’s Crystal Kite Award and a Parent’s Choice Gold Award.