Finding a Mirror: Neurodivergence in Picture Books by Meghan Wilson Duff

While preparing for a presentation on Neurodivergence in Children’s Literature, I got to know two other neurodivergent kidlit creators through months of conversation. We talked about the books we loved as children, our writing, and the challenges of growing up in a time while being different in ways that weren’t always easy to talk about or welcomed. As kids, who did we recognize in books before there was a focus on diverse representation in children’s literature? Which characters did we connect with long before there was a notion of neurodiversity or neurodivergence or recognition and awareness of dyslexia, ADHD, OCD, and autism, as well as other ways of being neurodivergent?

For me, it was Eloise, written by Kay Thompson and illustrated by Hilary Knight.

Eloise Remembered

As a young child, I knew Eloise would have rifled through drawers with me at my grandmother’s house, studying all the forgotten, half broken things we unearthed and wondering what they were. We would bang away on my grandad’s ancient Boroughs Add-lister creating lengthy curls of calculations and then we would see how far we could stretch the ribbon of paper and figures across the house before flipping it over and drawing a long message in code on the back and curling it back up like a secret. Eloise loved animals as much as I did and had pets I wanted but didn’t have. She would have taught me how to braid my turtle’s ears, if I ever had a turtle.

Surrounded by adults, yet unsupervised, Eloise closely observed the grown ups around her. Hers was the life of an only child, like mine, except I lived on a dirt road in a wooded neighborhood near where two rivers joined. Not exactly The Plaza. Fewer people, yet plenty to explore.

As a child, I pored over the illustrations. Eloise’s imagination was drawn in dotted lines or pink alongside the black inked lines of the physical world she lived in. When she pretended to be a giant surrounded by dragons or take care of all those babies, or when she woke up Nanny because she was frightened of the creatures in the dark who might eat her, I understood. Following Eloise was like being shown the truth of the world which adults seem to ignore for some reason.

Revisiting Eloise’

I no longer have my copies of Eloise from childhood, full of stains and taped pages. I dug up a recent compendium with four of Eloise’s stories all squished together. I wondered if I would find the same connection I did as a child or whether I would leave with a distant, faded appreciation, the spell broken.

On this visit, I read Eloise as an adult who knows the internal cost of years of navigating social friction, desperately wishing for some sort of rulebook that would just make things make sense or at least more predictable. I read as a parent of neurodivergent children who may not have the option to mask what comes naturally to them, but doesn’t suit other people’s needs or expectations. I read as a teacher who works with college students, many of whom participate in online spaces where being an ADHDer or an autistic person is a thing they can openly talk about and readily find community, but who are surrounded by neurodivergent faculty and staff and don’t realize it, because we grew up trying to smooth down our edges and keep the shameful parts of ourselves hidden. I read as a newly unreluctant writer of picture books who remembers being very young and excited about so many things with any sense that enthusiasm might not be shared. And I return to Eloise with the memories of a six-year-old who spent so much time with her.

Eloise’s pace is still familiar. It varies from breakneck to zooming in closely, absorbed in whatever catches her attention. And so many things caught Eloise’s attention. Her all-over-the-placeness is still reassuring, though truthfully, it’s a bit exhausting now. Lovely long lists of interesting details. And off again! So much to see.

As a child, I did not read all the words. I dodged those big walls of text. They were impossible sized and full of words belonging to places, times, and languages that I did not know. But that was part of the fun. It’s an Eloise-style reading. Take what you can get while passing through, because adults don’t always make much sense. Sometimes you have to make up a story to fill in the gaps, making your own sense.

It occurs to me, despite how much time I spent with these books, I have no memories of anyone reading them to me. I can imagine my mom or an aunt saying, “How about we find something a little shorter to read…”

The biggest surprise? I never realized there is only one period in the book, and it’s not where you think it would be.

Ideas and thoughts and actions

just

tumble

out

The wall of text really was a wall

and the white space

a bit of a relief

For much of my life, I avoided commas. I went for short, direct sentences or unrestrained run-on chaos. Either way, it wasn’t an aesthetic choice. There was something called a splice that you had to look out for, though I was never sure what it was. A teacher told us to pay attention to where we naturally pause to breathe when reading aloud, but I was an asthmatic overthinker, so then, I guess, commas should, be, nearly everywhere?

In Eloise’s world, punctuation rules seem irrelevant.

Punctuation irreverent.

Playful and in motion.

There was constantly calculating what was proper. No self conscious double-checking.

Too much to do. Too much to see.

The spell was not broken for me.

A Distant Relative

Eloise was published more than two decades before I was born and sixty-four years before I wrote my first Verity story. Dr. Rudine Sims Bishop’s description of stories as mirrors and windows, windows that can be sliding doors to help us enter new experiences, is very much on my mind in the classroom and when thinking about writing. But when I sat to write Verity, I wrote for the young person who might find them a mirror. I knew that Verity’s perspective and experiences wouldn’t make much sense to some readers, and that without describing them as a “neurodivergent child” or “autistic/AuDHD/ADHD coded” some adults, the gatekeepers of picture books, wouldn’t necessarily understand the story. But I also knew that some young readers would recognize their experience in Verity’s, as I recognized mine in Eloise’s.

Maybe Verity won’t have as many adventures as Eloise or travel as much as she did, but I hope that young readers would know that Verity would sit with them on the damp, soft leaf litter on the forest floor, flipping over rotting logs and studying all the fungus, insects, and salamanders they find. And Verity would spend an entire whole overcast morning, lifting bunches of rockweed in search of crabs amidst the barnacles and periwinkles, as the tide shifts around them.

Some young reader might love marine life as much as Verity, and they might find validation and maybe relief in knowing that they are not alone in missing the things that seem so obvious to so many people around them. And maybe for that young reader, maybe following Verity on their adventures could also feel like being shown the truth of the world which many adults seem to ignore for some reason. And hopefully, in Verity, they will see that someone else knows what it is like to see things differently, like them, and find joy in that.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Meghan Wilson Duff is author of How Are You, Verity? Illustrated by Taylor Barron and released by Magination Press in August 2023. In addition to writing for kids, they teach students in the Psychology & Community Studies Program at the University of Maine in Machias. They are a Maine Writing Project Teacher-Consultant and part of the National Writing Project’s Writers Council. www.meghanwilsonduff.com