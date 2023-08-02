ONE HERRING, TWO HERRING, RED HERRING, CLUE HERRING by Christopher Healy

I didn’t realize I was a herring fan until well into my adulthood. In my younger days, I used to fully believe that I did not—and never would—like any seafood whatsoever. It’s possible this particular distaste stemmed from a childhood incident in which, while fishing in a small rowboat, my line was grabbed by a powerful, unseen something below the surface that nearly yanked my six-year-old body into the water with it. Or perhaps I was simply a timid eater growing up—as I was timid in many respects. Either way, I worked to fight those instincts. But even as my palate eventually expanded to include various ocean beasts, I still assumed it was better to steer clear of herring, which always looked to me a limp, slimy, and unappetizing dish. Then a friend with Swedish heritage invited me to a Midsummer party—with a gorgeous banquet of herring in a dozen different preparations—and a whole new world of culinary delight was opened to me.

Now, none of the details of that anecdote are relevant to the point of this post; this isn’t a post about fish. It’s a post about red herrings. And their proper place in mystery stories. But while my opening might have steered us away from the main thesis of this essay, it wasn’t purely misdirection. You can learn quite a bit about me from it: that childhood trauma caused me to shut myself off from certain experiences, that I gradually worked to open myself up again, and that I’m now willing to try new things. (Although I still don’t think I’ll ever go fishing again.) So, it was a red herring—but with an ulterior motive, as all red herrings should have.

Red herrings aren’t to everyone’s taste, though. There are those who consider them cheap tricks to fool readers and make a mystery unsolvable. But those people aren’t giving the red herring its proper due. (Or maybe they’re just reading bad mysteries.) Because red herrings are essential to a good whodunit. Without misdirecting the reader, a mystery isn’t really a mystery. Who wants to read a “whodunit” in which clues only point to one character? That’s basically the author spoiling their own story. Where’s the fun in that? Where’s the challenge? No, a mystery writer must misdirect. It’s how they do so that makes the difference.

The best red herrings are not of the “Ha-ha, made you look!” variety. They’re not the kind of false leads that drive your further and further toward one specific conclusion, only to “surprise” you by revealing that the true solution was one never even hinted at. (“It was either the cow or the chicken who committed this murder, and since the crime scene is littered with hoofprints and drops of milk, the killer must be… the horse, who hasn’t been in the story yet and happened to be carrying an uncapped bottle of milk while he committed the crime.”) Nor are they the kind that seem to incriminate a certain suspect and then are simply forgotten when a different suspect is revealed to be the culprit. (“It was either the cow or the chicken who committed this murder, and since the crime scene is littered with hoofprints and drops of milk, the killer must be… Never mind, there’s also an egg on the scene—it was the chicken!”)

The best red herrings serve double duty; they make the mystery more challenging to solve by giving you reason to suspect multiple characters, while also revealing something deeper about those characters, about their backstories and motivations, or about the greater themes of the story as a whole. (“The crime scene is littered with hoofprints and drops of milk. But that’s only because the cow answered the dying victim’s cries for help, and tried to save him, just as he had saved her when she was just a calf, pulling her from the path of a raging stampede. Her efforts, however, were in vain. And her guilt over failing to save the life of the armadillo to whom she owed her own prevented her from revealing why she’d been at the crime scene. We still don’t know who the killer is, but we sure know more about that cow.”)

So, while I didn’t discover my affinity for actual herring until relatively recently, I’ve always been a big fan of red herrings. As long as they serve a higher purpose. And they live alongside genuine clues to the real solution. So, if you get duped by one of the sneaky misleading clues in my new mystery novel, No One Leaves the Castle, please don’t start hating on herrings. Try instead to look a little deeper and see if maybe those herrings are offering more than might at first appear. Just like I did at that Midsummer party.

Christopher Healy is the author of the New York Times Book Review Editor’s Choice The Hero’s Guide to Saving Your Kingdom and its sequels, as well as the Perilous Journey of Danger and Mayhem series. Before becoming a writer, Chris worked as an actor, an ad copywriter, a toy-store display designer, a fact-checker, a dishwasher, a journalist, a costume shop clothing stitcher, a children’s entertainment reviewer, and a haunted house zombie. He lives with his family in New Jersey. You can visit him online at christopherhealy.com

ABOUT THE BOOK

Agatha Christie meets the Brothers Grimm in an unexpected, hilarious, and wholly original new fantasy-mystery from the beloved author of The Hero’s Guide to Saving Your Kingdom.

The Lilac. The bard songs say that she’s the world’s most fearsome bounty hunter. That there’s no criminal she can’t catch, no mystery she can’t solve.

None of that is true. Yet.

In reality, the Lilac is just a kid, and the bard who wrote all that is her best friend, Dulcinetta. But when a priceless artifact goes missing from the home of famed monster hunter Baron Angbar, the Lilac and Netta see their chance to apprehend the thief and make a name for themselves.

When they get to Castle Angbar, however, and meet the Angbar family and their servants and guests—an unsavory group of nobles, mages, and assorted creatures, each more shady than the last—the Lilac begins to wonder if the reward is worth the trouble.

And that’s before the dead body is discovered.

Now everyone is magically sealed inside the castle—and there is a murderer among then. If the Lilac wants to make it out with her reputation intact, it’s going to be up to her to figure out who the killer is. But everyone in the castle—even the Lilac herself—has secrets to hide, and as the walls literally start to close in around them, the Lilac worries that her first job as a bounty hunter may be her last….

Publication date: August 15, 2023

