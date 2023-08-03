Fairytales and Changing the Way We Tell our Stories by Amanda Rawson Hill

When I was young, I was visiting my grandma and found an old book of fairytales. This wasn’t any book of fairytales though, it was one of those beautiful old books full of watercolor illustrations and gold leaf pages. I loved the look and feel and smell of the book. But I was absolutely mesmerized by the stories.

Up until that time, most of my interactions with fairytales had been through Disney movies. But these stories were the real thing. They were dark, subversive, and kind of scary. In fact, I found the story of Bluebeard so thrilling and scary that I told it to my younger sister and cousin like a ghost story.

There is a reason that fairytales have stayed part of the human consciousness and experience for so long. They speak to something deep within all of us — the desire for a world with clean, easy lines between good and evil, where virtue is rewarded and villains are soundly defeated. A world where the underdog comes out on top and the dark forest, though scary, always leads to necessary transformation.

I wrote that part of myself into Winnie, the main character of ONCE UPON A FAMILY. Winnie is a child obsessed with story and a little too aware of the deeper meanings and the dangers that can lurk behind seemingly friendly faces and flattering words. But even more than a love of fairytales, I wrote my own struggle with anxiety into Winnie. And doing so has helped me understand how storytelling helps us reframe our own challenges.

As Winnie travels further through the book, she comes to understand that she’s been narrating her own story all wrong. Understanding this principle is behind a fascinating branch of counseling called narrative therapy, which writing this book allowed me to delve into a bit. One of the ways I did this was by having Winnie externalize her anxiety and give it a name. This made anxiety a character in and of itself.

This wasn’t just a fun thing to add to a book. It ended up being a very effective tactic when talking to my son about his own anxiety.

We gave his fears certain names, like “Perfect Pincher” and “Body Boogie”. And when his anxiety started spiking, we could just say, “Oh, that sounds like Body Boogie.” This one switch in how we tell the story of my son’s anxiety makes it so it’s not about him. It’s not a way he is failing. It’s not a voice he needs to listen to.

Because, thanks to our deep, human well of myths, folktales, and fairytales, children know deep down that dragons and villains are defeatable. That good can win out. Giving kids a story lens like this to view the world through is ultimately handing them a sword. It is giving them hope. It is a gentle reminder that they can face the monsters, wicked stepmothers, and evil fairies in their own life.

Here are some writing prompts, exercises, and other tips that you might find helpful to use with your students:

Have your students externalize a challenge they are facing. Ask them to give it a name, perhaps even a monstrous form, and then have them tell the story where they are armed with the appropriate weapon to vanquish it.

I had a young adult try this exercise with their own mental health challenge, and this is what they said.

Teachers can use storytelling and narrative therapy exercises as a gateway to growth mindset.

In ONCE UPON A FAMILY, Winnie will sometimes refer to things in her life that need “a good edit” or refer to events as “the inviting incident” or people as character across like a mentor. When we help children see that in stories, nobody ever gets what they want the first time they try, when we introduce them to the idea of a plot arc, we can then remind them later, when something is especially difficult and frustrating, that this isn’t the end.

“Sounds like you’re in your 1-2-3 try cycle.”

“This is just the rising action. You’ll figure it out.”

“I know it’s hard now, but once you get it, won’t this make the story of learning it so much more exciting?”

“Every story has to have a challenge! Otherwise it’s not a story!”

Ask students to think of a challenge they are facing or have faced. Now instruct them to imagine that they are adults giving a motivational speech or accepting an award that has something to do with the topic of their challenge. How would they tell the story of facing this challenge in their big speech?

One last narrative therapy exercise was especially useful for writing ONCE UPON A FAMILY and would also be an interesting prompt to try with students: telling the same story in different ways. Books and stories are a fabulous way to help us see that everyone is experiencing the world in their own way, where they are the main character. Like Winnie in ONCE UPON A FAMILY, we might even realize that there are times we have been acting like someone else’s antagonist, perhaps even our own.

How might the same event be told completely differently just by changing who the narrator is? What if you don’t change the narrator, but just the tone? Ask your students to relate the exact same events, but this time tell them to make them sad, or funny, or scary.

What we focus on in our lives truly changes our perception of it. This is a powerful realization. As we help children explore the idea of how they tell their own story, perhaps we can give them the tools, optimism, and power to have a happily-ever-after fit for a princess, a third child, or even an intrepid tailor.

Amanda Rawson Hill grew up in Rock Springs, Wyoming with a library right out her back gate. She moved to Provo, Utah, to earn her bachelor’s degree in chemistry at Brigham Young University. Today she resides in Atwater, California with her husband and five children. She loves to knit, homeschool, make music, and volunteer in the community. Visit amandarawsonhill.com. Find out more about her newest middle grade novel ONCE UPON A FAMILY here.