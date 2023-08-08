The Eight-Hundred-Pound Question by Ray Anthony Shepard

A Long Time Coming is the story of six individuals who, over the course of 200 years, challenged and changed the racial barriers of their day.

I wrote this book for young adults and the young at heart to help them understand these heroes, from Ona Judge to Barack Obama—from an enslaved servant in the President House to a Black President in the White House. And to tell the story of the courage and cost of racial progress. It’s an undertold and underappreciated American story, and I wanted to change that.

The eight-hundred-pound question is, “In this time of intense bickering about what in American history should be taught or included in books for young adults, what do we expect to accomplish?” Five years ago, when I started writing A Long Time Coming, that thought hadn’t occurred. When it did surface while writing the book, I was more motivated to tell the story of the grit, courage, sacrifice, and perseverance Americans have given to create and sustain racial justice—a struggle that has intensified in the last few years.

Like any writer I started with an idea. To tell a story that is familiar, but to tell it in a novel way. Write a story that is well known, RACE, but show it in a stunningly fresh and engaging way. At the beginning of the book, I ask, “If the Civil War freed the enslaved, why was there a civil rights movement?” And “If American racial history is so fraught with anti-Black laws and customs, why did most voting Americans elect and reelect Barack Obama?” Through six lives, I answer these questions and others, not through the prism of race but through something all readers hold dear—the desire to be treated with fairness.

I explore topics that make readers knowledgeable about hard facts in the glorious efforts to push and pull us all toward a perfect union. I chose to tell the story in free verse—word choices, imagery, and speechlike beats to take readers inside the lives of these heroes. And in brief and compelling scenes of historical context, to give emotional power to their quest for fairness and justice. It’s my way of presenting schoolbook names creatively and freshly, i.e., Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr., and Barack Obama, as well as lesser-known but equally deserving heroes like Ona Judge and Ida B. Wells. The powerful ink drawings by awarding-winning illustrator R. Gregory Christie enhance readers’ connection to these lives.

I’m not foolish enough to believe that every parent thinks their adolescent, or their neighbors’, is ready for a book about the courage and cost required to make and keep our country as the world’s largest multiethnic democracy. I know it’s a story that some adults will try to keep from their public and school libraries. But it’s the one I set out to tell—America’s racial progress! It’s a story I want my grandchildren’s generation to celebrate, and it’s worth every minute of the five years it took me to write it.

If you believe in this progress, then I need your help. Ask your librarian to add A Long Time Coming to their collection.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Ray Anthony Shepard is the author of Now or Never!: Fifty-Fourth Massachusetts Infantry’s War to End Slavery, a Carter G. Woodson Award Honor Book and a Kirkus Reviews Best Children’s Book, and Runaway: The Daring Escape of Ona Judge, an ALSC and an NCSS Notable Book. You can find him online at www.rayanthonyshepard.com

R. Gregory Christie is a recipient of the Caldecott Honor, a winner of the NAACP Image award, and a six-time Coretta Scott King Illustrator Award honoree. His recent Calkins Creek books include Answering the Cry for Freedom by Gretchen Woelfle, which won the Carter G. Woodson Book Award, and Memphis, Martin, and the Mountaintop by Alice Faye Duncan, which received six starred reviews and for which Christie received the Coretta Scott King Illustrator Honor.