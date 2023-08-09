Looking through a Storyteller’s Lens by Avani Dwivedi

As a picture book maker, you would think I’m prepared to answer the question “What’s your favorite children’s book?”

The truth is, I never have an answer.

Growing up I’ve been surrounded by more storytellers than books. Storytellers are people who tell stories, but to me they are treasurers of time; they go through their lives observing and capturing moments and people they find interesting and then,

✨they cast them in their stories. ✨

It would be incorrect to assume I didn’t read any books as a kid. Quite the opposite, in fact! I read several books, the only trouble was they were school textbooks! So, the best way to consume stories was through listening. My Dad has always been my favorite storyteller, when he came back from work at night it meant no more studying!! We all would have dinner together at our small Mumbai apartment and he would tell us stories about his village, Nandini, or the two-headed ghost that haunted his street back home, or the scorpion he caught without knowing that they are poisonous and so many poop stories!

During summer vacation, all the family storytellers would gather under the same roof. We would stay up late at night, eating matka kulfi ice cream from the kulfiwaala who roamed the streets of Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. My Nana (maternal grandfather) would tell us tales from British India time, and my Mausi (mom’s younger sister) remembers so many details from her childhood that it makes me believe I’ve been part of my mom’s childhood and my cousin, Babu Bhaiya has stories from all corners of India (he’s the traveler of the family!). There’s a long list of storytellers that I could name right now and none of them are professional writers, they just observe the world through their unique lens.

Me, my dad and my brother after playing cricket inside our house. (my mom did not approve!)

I believe observation is the most important skill for each writer to learn. Look around you and see the people through your own unique lens and write about them. During the pandemic, I had to move back to Mumbai with no job, and nothing much to do. I spent my days leisurely; listening to family stories and observing the city with a fresh perspective. I would go out with friends and family to eat street-side food and I remembered the ambience of the street. During the festival days, I visited the markets to find fresh flowers for the pujas and I would observe the colors and people at the market. My family would drive around Mumbai city and I would look out the window collecting the sights and sounds of the city.

Using these observations and experiences, I began writing My Bollywood Dream, where the young director girl is a reflection of myself who is observing the city through her own lens. She notices the world for more than what meets the eye. She sees the fruit sellers, the police uncle, the crowd in a traffic jam and she casts them in her own film. Just like the storytellers I grew up with she watches the world with an observant eye.

Like me, I imagined the girl to be a Bollywood fanatic! I always enjoy these masala-packed movies and just like picture books, they are a platform where the imagination unleashes to create dream-like images. So, she observes the world through this Bollywood lens to tell stories about the people and the world around her.

A spread from, My Bollywood Dream, representing the busy life of Mumbai City from a Bollywood lens.

Avani Dwivedi is an author and illustrator living in Jersey City, NJ. She graduated from the Maryland Institute College of Art with a B.F.A in Illustration. Avani grew up in Mumbai, India and later moved to the States to pursue her passion of becoming an artist. Even when away from home, she held on to her most precious gems — memories of her sweet childhood, the lived experience of being a South-Asian woman and her love for creating whimsical art. She aims to paint stories and illustrations through which she can share a more diverse perspective of the world.