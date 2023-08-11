Stories Tell of Personal History by Deb Bass O’Brien

In my mid-twenties, I visited Manzanar while I was working in the Sierras. This was one of my first experiences, I can remember, learning about Japanese American concentration camps. It reminded me of everything I had learned in Hebrew School about the Holocaust and couldn’t believe that we had ostracized people in our own country. I was naive then (and probably still am now).

But my naivety did not end there. In my early 30s (over 10 years ago), I read Jamie Ford’s Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet. I can remember learning that the Puyallup Fairgrounds was a temporary detention center[1] for Japanese Americans, and I felt deceived. I grew up watching concerts and milking goats at the Puyallup Fair and had no clue that this location was once used to imprison people.

I continued to read more historical fiction and memoir books about Executive Order 9066 where Japanese Americans had forced removals from their homes like Farewell to Manzanar by Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston and James D. Houston.

Recently, I have gravitated to two books on this topic that I feel are even more honest and share more candidly about how the American Government wronged Japanese Americans by asking for their loyalty while not trusting them. One book is They Called Us Enemy, a graphic memoir, by George Takei, Justin Eisinger, Steven Scott and Harmony Becker. The other book is Traci Chee’s We Are Not Free which was a 2020 National Book Award Finalist. Though neither of these books have been published in the last year, I find them great resources for hearing a more truthful story of this shameful time in American history. I continue to learn more about this tragic history.

Both stories focus, for a portion of the books on the No-No Boys “the colloquial term for detained Japanese Americans who answered “no” to questions 27 and 28 on the so-called “loyalty questionnaire” during World War II. Those who answered no, or who were deemed disloyal, were segregated from other detainees and moved to the Tule Lake Relocation Camp in California” (Smithsonian American Art Museum).

Most recently as I was reading We Are Not Free, I couldn’t stop thinking about how innocent people were accused of a crime. This quote from the text stuck out to me: “You are guilty, you have not committed a crime.” (Chee). How does one learn to trust again after he or she has not done anything wrong, yet is not trusted? The story parts that take place at Tule Lake, especially touch on this. This was a high security camp that I was not aware had existed and was more harsh than camps like Manzanar.

This book was so abundant with historical content and human connections to its multiple characters; I wish I had kept track of the characters as I read. The characters took turns narrating and sharing their rich commentary as relatable teenagers. They tried not to miss out on their teenage years as you followed them through their interwoven story.

They Called Us Enemy followed one family more closely and allowed us to enter the political intricacies of detention centers through the graphics and the family’s experience as Takei’s parents take political stances. The book offers a more extensive look into what happened after the detention centers were closed.

These are just two more recently written stories that young adults can use as resources to learn about this historical era in US history. They are written to tell an important story, but also to engage young adults, so they actually hear the stories. We no longer only need a history textbook to learn about history. We can also tell stories as we have more access points through story, both real and researched fiction, to learn. Human stories are hard to ignore as they are filled with emotions and create a space for empathy and understanding. Until we know someone’s story, we don’t know a person.

Deb Bass O’Brien teaches 5-8 grade English Language Arts in Central Colorado at a Project-based school. She spends much of her free time curating her classroom library which acts as the school library. Last year, she received a Book Live grant and has a passion for sharing books with her students and really anyone who will listen. Along with a former student, she started a non-profit, Elevating Readers Together to give free books to kids in her community ages 5-18.

[1] I worry that I may not be using the appropriate language as a white cisgender female. And that the language I may have originally heard may have changed. One resource that I learned about from Traci Chee’s book in her author’s note is the Japanese American Citizens League.