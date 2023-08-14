A Slapped Hand, A Book-Lover Born by Kate Foster

Books, books, books,

have always been there

for me,

and magical

to me.



All those words,

melodies, designs, patterns,

before my eyes

in my mind,

regular, irregular,

in one place,

in a million places,

in my hand.

The story, the characters,

the book itself.

That glorious smell,

fingertip smooth,

palm heavy,

safe. Home.



Oh to be that child

again

surrounded by books

staring at covers, illustrations

touching spines

flicking through pages

dreaming

that maybe

one day

I might hold my own.



Growing up,

without much money,

owning new books was rare.

A treat at Christmas, perhaps

birthdays

or a clutched purse

bursting

with saved pocket money.

I didn’t mind.

A simple bookstore visit,

slipping away

from Mum,

finding the book aisle

of the department store,

was my kind of party.



Until …



The party ended,

the music silenced

abruptly,

lights dimmed.



I was five, I think,

maybe six,

when THAT LADY

slapped my hand,

scowled,

sneered,

“Stop dirtying my books.”



You might well ask,

“What did you do

to deserve that?”

but still, to this day,

forty years on,

I have no idea.



She peered down,

at me,

thinned eyes, angry

wrinkled forehead

“Do not keep touching

MY books.”

Striding away

high heels

long pink nails

strong perfume,

leaving behind

a broken little girl

smashed dreams.



The chapter ends,

tension, shock, emotional

cliffhanger

a low point,

“Will she rise again?”



Insert *smirking face* emoji.



Enter a library,

a year or two later,

the right time,

local, small, welcoming

quiet, yet

drowning out

those words

spoken at me

by THAT LADY,

which swirled, hurt,

changed me.



New faces,

friendly librarians

smiling, winking,

encouraging, pointing,

tilted heads, selecting,

books

for me

handing them

to me.



“May I borrow your book?”

voice small,

timid,

hands behind my back.



“My dear, of course, but

they are not MY books,

they are yours,

everyone’s

to embrace

and share

and enjoy.



A story is

not a story unless

it is shared.”



Though my hand

still throbs

stings

from that slap,

and my heart

took time

to heal,

from that day

a fierceness grew deep

within my soul,

a determination, stronger

passionate, intent

to right a wrong.



Thankfully,

never again,

did I meet anyone

quite like

THAT LADY.

In fact,

booksellers have become

my idols,

my friends,

people I look up to,

admire

and party with!



And just like booksellers

and librarians,

a booklover

I am,

with an unyielding imagination,

celebrating

the eternal festival of tales

facts, fiction, lists,

words,

characters, worlds,

within me,

to never die,

living on in every child

I meet,

every book

I write,

every story

I share.

Kate Foster writes children’s books about friends, family, and dogs. Originally from the southeast of England, she now lives on the beautiful Gold Coast in Australia with her family and rescue dogs.