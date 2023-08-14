August 14
A Slapped Hand, A Book-Lover Born by Kate Foster
Books, books, books,
have always been there
for me,
and magical
to me.
All those words,
melodies, designs, patterns,
before my eyes
in my mind,
regular, irregular,
in one place,
in a million places,
in my hand.
The story, the characters,
the book itself.
That glorious smell,
fingertip smooth,
palm heavy,
safe. Home.
Oh to be that child
again
surrounded by books
staring at covers, illustrations
touching spines
flicking through pages
dreaming
that maybe
one day
I might hold my own.
Growing up,
without much money,
owning new books was rare.
A treat at Christmas, perhaps
birthdays
or a clutched purse
bursting
with saved pocket money.
I didn’t mind.
A simple bookstore visit,
slipping away
from Mum,
finding the book aisle
of the department store,
was my kind of party.
Until …
The party ended,
the music silenced
abruptly,
lights dimmed.
I was five, I think,
maybe six,
when THAT LADY
slapped my hand,
scowled,
sneered,
“Stop dirtying my books.”
You might well ask,
“What did you do
to deserve that?”
but still, to this day,
forty years on,
I have no idea.
She peered down,
at me,
thinned eyes, angry
wrinkled forehead
“Do not keep touching
MY books.”
Striding away
high heels
long pink nails
strong perfume,
leaving behind
a broken little girl
smashed dreams.
The chapter ends,
tension, shock, emotional
cliffhanger
a low point,
“Will she rise again?”
Insert *smirking face* emoji.
Enter a library,
a year or two later,
the right time,
local, small, welcoming
quiet, yet
drowning out
those words
spoken at me
by THAT LADY,
which swirled, hurt,
changed me.
New faces,
friendly librarians
smiling, winking,
encouraging, pointing,
tilted heads, selecting,
books
for me
handing them
to me.
“May I borrow your book?”
voice small,
timid,
hands behind my back.
“My dear, of course, but
they are not MY books,
they are yours,
everyone’s
to embrace
and share
and enjoy.
A story is
not a story unless
it is shared.”
Though my hand
still throbs
stings
from that slap,
and my heart
took time
to heal,
from that day
a fierceness grew deep
within my soul,
a determination, stronger
passionate, intent
to right a wrong.
Thankfully,
never again,
did I meet anyone
quite like
THAT LADY.
In fact,
booksellers have become
my idols,
my friends,
people I look up to,
admire
and party with!
And just like booksellers
and librarians,
a booklover
I am,
with an unyielding imagination,
celebrating
the eternal festival of tales
facts, fiction, lists,
words,
characters, worlds,
within me,
to never die,
living on in every child
I meet,
every book
I write,
every story
I share.
Kate Foster writes children’s books about friends, family, and dogs. Originally from the southeast of England, she now lives on the beautiful Gold Coast in Australia with her family and rescue dogs.
What a beautifully written story about an awful memory. Thank you for sharing – it brought a tear to my eye! Looking forward to reading your book.
I can’t wait for this book to be available here (in the US) next month!