THERE ARE NO WORDS by Bruce Handy and Julie Benbassat

The Book from Far Away is a wordless picture book collaboration between writer Bruce Handy and artist Julie Benbassat.

Bruce: I think my love of wordless picture books goes back to being a kid. I don’t remember any wordless books back then (1960s), but I was especially drawn to books with illustrations I could get lost in, with lots of details, like Richard Scarry’s books or Go, Dog. Go!. with the great big dog party at the end on the top of the tree. I could stare at that spread for hours, at least that’s how I remember it. When I was a little older, I had the same feeling about Mad magazine, loving the drawings with all kinds of weird things going on in the backgrounds and margins. The cartoonist and caricaturist Mort Drucker was especially good at that.

In some ways, a wordless picture book is the ultimate version of this: you HAVE to get lost in it because there are no words guiding you; it’s ALL details. The first wordless or almost wordless picture book I remember seeing is Good Dog, Carl, by Alexandra Day, which I loved reading to my kids. Suzy Lee’s Wave came out after my kids were grown, but that’s one of my all-time favorite picture books, period, a go-to baby gift. It’s so playful and beautiful, yet subtle too. Christian Robinson’s Another is another one I love, so inventively visual I think words would ruin it.

As for The Book from Far Away, I’m not sure I conceived it as wordless, though I knew there would be a moment that would transcend text and even conventional narrative. The idea came when I saw a show of Gerhard Richter’s work and there was a wall with a series of framed drawings or watercolors, thirty or so, arranged in rows. It looked to me like some kind of abstract narrative, and I thought, Huh, that’s what an alien picture book might look like. And then I thought, That’s an idea for a picture book!

The story flowed from there, and at some point I realized it could tell itself without words. Picture books are a visual medium! In all the books I’ve worked on I try to keep that in mind, of course, and try to conceive the text/story in a way that will allow the illustrations (and the illustrator!) to carry more (or most) of the weight. I hope to build in moments where the illustrations can really take over and the book kind of lifts off and goes somewhere magical or dream-like; I think of it as a Wild Rumpus moment.

What was fun about The Book from Far Away is that the whole book is that. Julie breathed so much wit and life, beauty and imagination into it with her art and conceptions. She had to, because most my art prompts were totally vague. She had to figure out what “the alien family lays out some kind of alien blanket and unpacks some strange alien food” looked like.

Julie: When I received the manuscript for the Book from Far Away I was enthralled with the idea of a wordless science fiction picture book and how I would tackle such a unique concept. My first design decisions were that the book would mainly take place in the day/ afternoon and that the alien designs would rely on organic shapes like circles and swirls, rather than the traditional futuristic, tech designs we’re accustomed to in modern sci-fi. Bruce’s manuscript evoked the feelings of midsummer, when the sun is out and you just want to go under the shade of a tree and read. It would be a nice challenge to have aliens appear in the daytime rather than the traditional nighttime/late afternoon and see how that would look in a picture book setting.

I also found that when drawing concept work for the alien book design I kept going back to the idea of a circle and how interesting it would be if the alien book itself had no start or finish, similarly how the universe itself is so grand and ever expanding. What if the book had stories inside that you could read from multiple perspectives and angles? What if the pages gleamed like the dust fragments we see from NASA’s telescopes? What would turning a page look like for this book? All these questions and more resulted in the circular book design, and in turn, the organic designs of the whole alien family and ship that we know and love!

Bruce Handy is the author of he NYT Best Children’s Book The Happiness of a Dog with a Ball in its Mouth, illustrated by Hyewon Yum. He is also a journalist, essayist, critic, and the author of Wild Things: The Joy of Reading Children’s Literature as an Adult. He lives in New York with his wife, the novelist Helen Schulman.

Julie Benbassat is an illustrator based in New Jersey. Since graduating from the Rhode Island School of Design in 2019, Julie has created illustrations for The New Yorker, the New York Times, and NPR, among others. She is the illustrator of The Screaming Hairy Armadillo and 76 Other Animals with Weird, Wild Names (Workman, 2020). The Book from Far Away is her first picture book.

To be published August 15, 2023 by Minerva/Astra Books for Young Readers. ISBN 9781662651335.