October 31
POLL: Your Favorite 2017 Books
As we stare down November and see only two months left of 2017, we at Nerdy HQ are curious about which kidlit (picture books through YA) titles you have decided are the not-to-miss-books of 2017. Share your Class of 2017 reading recs for us in the comments!
Greetings from witness protection by Jake Burt; Beyond the bright sea by Lauren Wolk; Forever or a long long time by Caela Carter
Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus by Dusti Bowling
Posted by John David Anderson
Things that Surprise You by Jennifer Maschari
Beyond the Bright Sea by Lauren Wolk
The Nutcracker Mice by Kristin Kladstrup
Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds
Restart by Gordon Korean (MG), The Indigo Girl by Natalie Boyd (YA), Tangled Lines by Bonnie Doer (MG), Refugee by Alan Gratz (MG), Fuzzy by Tom Angleberger (MG).
Loved Refugee by Alan Gratz
MIDDLE GRADE:
Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus by Dusti Bowling
Orphan Island by Laurel Snyder
Halfway Normal by Barbara Dee
Things that Surprise You by Jen Maschari
Greetings from Witness Protection by Jake Burt
Peculiar Incident on Shady Street by Lindsay Currie
Refugee by Alan Gratz
The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street by Karina Van Glaser
Patina by Jason Reynolds
Bubbles by Abby Cooper
Posted by John David Anderson
Speed of Life by Carol Weston
Beyond the Bright Sea by Lauren Wolk
Amina’s Voice by Hena Khan
Real Friends by Shannon Hale
Me and Marvin Gardens by AS King
Wishtree by Katherine Applegate
I’m cheering hard this year for Doug Wechsler’s THE HIDDEN LIFE OF A TOAD. If you haven’t seen it, you can find out more about it here: http://dougwechsler.com/pages/hidden-life-of-a-toad.php
I met Doug many years ago when he was traveling the world as the curator of VIREO at the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia. His depth and breadth of knowledge is remarkable and we are lucky that he’s choosing to create books like this one for young readers. TOAD is marvelous!!
This looks amazing! I just added it to my library list for today. Thank you!
Wishtree by Katherine Applegate!
High School recs:
Scythe by Neal Shusterman
The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
I agree that Scythe was fab; one of my favorites! But it was a 2016 release.
Just left a GIANT YA list that didn’t post – bummer! No time now, but hopefully I’ll get a chance to type it all up again!
Goodbye Days by Jeff Zentner and Refugee by Alan Gratz!
Solo by Kwame Alexander
Now by Antoinette Portis
The Wolf The Duck and The Mouse by Mac Barnett
Refugee by Alan Gratz
All’s Faire in Middle School by Victoria Jamieson
The Hate You Give by Angie Thomas
Home in the Rain by Bob Graham
On a Magical Do-Nothing Day by Beatrice Alemagna
Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus by Dusti Bowling
The Explorer by Katherine Rundell
Sit by Deborah Ellis
Winter Dance by Marion Dane Bauer
Song of the Wild by Nicola Davies
I could go on … how lucky are we?
Dreamland Burning by Jennifer Latham, an extremely well-crafted YA historical fiction that is flying under the radar for some reason.
So many good books! I’ll try to keep it to my absolute favs in PB, MG, GN & YA:
PB: Blue Sky White Stars, Claymates, The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors
MG: Clayton Bird Goes Underground, Beyond the Bright Blue Sea, See you in the Cosmos, Refugee, Patina
GN: Real Friends, Fish Girl, Invisible Emmie
YA: The Long Way Down, The Upside of Unrequited, Solo, The Hate U Give
Undefeated, Jim Thorpe and the Carlisle Indian School Football Team, by Steve Sheinkin. Don’t be turned off because you don’t understand or follow football (like me)—Sheinkin’s clear writing style pulled me into the fascinating story of the early days of American football when a Native American super athlete and a brilliant coach inspired the winningest team in American sport history. The author reveals how the U.S. Government and American white society treated Native Americans at the beginning of the 20th century. Well-organized with extensive back matter plus historic photos and drawings—another winner by a master storyteller!
MG FICTION
The war I finally won, Kimberly Brubaker Bradley
A boy named Bat, Elana K. Arnold
Amina’s voice, Hena Khan
Sit, Deborah Ellis
Restart, Gordon Korman
Train I ride, Paul Mosier
Three pennies, Melanie Crowder
Beyond the bright sea, Lauren Wolk
The purloining of Prince Oleomargarine, Mark Twain with Philip & Erin Stead
Clayton Byrd goes underground, Rita Williams-Garcia
Fish girl, Donna Jo Napoli
When my sister started kissing, Helen Frost
Tournament of champions (3rd in Rip & Red series), Phil Bildner
Fiction for Young Readers
Yours sincerely, giraffe, Megum Iwasa
The good for nothing button, Cherise Mericle Harper
Picture Books
A different pond, Bao Phi
The rooster who would not be quiet, Carmen Agra Deedy
Town is by the sea, Joanne Schwarz
YA
Solo, Kwame Alexander
A few our students (grade 5-6) have really enjoyed so far this year include…
A Boy Called Bat – Elana Arnold
Restart – Gordon Korman
The Assassin’s Curse – Kevin Sands
Wishtree – Katherine Applegate
Spy School Secret Service – Stuart Gibbs
The Unbreakable Code – Jennifer Chambliss Bertman
Chester and Gus – Cammie McGovern
Refugee – Alan Gratz
The War I Finally Won – Kinberley Brubaker Bradley
Hello, Universe – Erin Entrada Kelly
The Explorer – Katherine Rundell
Picture Book: Blue Sky, White Stars (Naberhaus & Nelson) and Escargot (Slater)
Middle Grade: Orphan Island (Snyder) and Beyond the Bright Sea (Wolk)
Alfie, by Thyra Heder. Eugenia Lincoln and the Unexpected Package, by Kate DiCamillo. Life, by Cynthia Rylant. Wishtree by Katherine Applegate.
Long Way Down by Jason Reynolds
Dear Martin by Nic Stone
First Rule of Punk by Celia C. Perez
Solo by Kwame Alexander
All’s Faire in Middle School by Victoria C. Jamieson
The War I Finally Won by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley
Amina’s Voice by Hena Kahn
Soldier Boy by Keely Hutton
The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
Orphan Island by Laurel Snyder
Beyond the Bright Sea by Lauren Wolk
American Street by Ibi Aanu Zoboi
Triangle by Mac Barnett
The Giant Jumperee by Julia Donaldson
Grandma’s Tiny House: A Counting Story by JaNay Brown-Wood
Jabari Jumps by Gaia Cornwall
Now by Antoinette Portis
Sam Sorts (One Hundred Favorite Things) by Marthe Jocelyn
Why am I Me? by Paige Britt
Oh, and I can’t leave off One Last Word: Wisdom from the Harlem Renaissance by Nikki Grimes.