October 31

POLL: Your Favorite 2017 Books

Posted by on October 31, 2017 in Polls | 23 Comments

As we stare down November and see only two months left of 2017, we at Nerdy HQ are curious about which kidlit (picture books through YA) titles you have decided are the not-to-miss-books of 2017. Share your Class of 2017 reading recs for us in the comments!