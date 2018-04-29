Book Trailer Premiere: Bob by Rebecca Stead and Wendy Mass

Ah, Bob. Our little green not-Zombie. And Livy, the girl who saves him. Or does he save her? Let’s agree that they save each other. Writing their story was a true labor of love that Rebecca and I escaped to for over seven years. We passed chapters back and forth while working around our other commitments—books, life, the usual juggling act we all do. But returning to BOB was like returning to a safe place with no judgments, no expectations. We kept the project to ourselves, not showing it to anyone along the way, not editing it, not plotting (although I tried, believe me!). It was very much an organic process, and we both learned a lot from the experience that we’ll take back to the writing of our own books. Rebecca wrote Livy’s chapters, I wrote Bob’s, but since both characters appear in each chapter, we were still always writing the other person’s character as well. And once we’d finished editing and rewriting the final story, the lines of who-wrote-what were totally blurred. Then the artwork arrived and brought the book to life in such an atmospheric way. And soon BOB will be set free into the world, our secret project no more. Livy learns she’s more powerful than she thinks. We hope the readers will learn that they are, too.

xx,

Wendy

Ps. Rebecca says, ditto on above! ;o)

Wendy Mass is the New York Times–bestselling author of The Candymakers series and many other novels for young readers, including the Schneider Family Book Award-winner A Mango-Shaped Space, Jeremy Fink and the Meaning of Life (which was made into a feature film), Every Soul a Star, Pi in the Sky, the Twice Upon a Time series, and the Willow Falls series that began with 11 Birthdays. She and her family live in New Jersey.

Rebecca Stead is the New York Times-bestselling author of When You Reach Me, winner of the Newbery Medal; Liar & Spy; FirstLight; and Goodbye Stranger. Her work has been also been awarded the Boston Globe/Horn Book Award for Fiction and the Guardian Children’s Fiction Award. She lives in New York City with her family and their lazy but beautiful cat.