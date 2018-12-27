The 2018 Nerdies: Nonfiction Picture Books

Congratulations to the 2018 Nerdy Book Club Award winners for the best nonfiction books of the year and thank you to the hundreds of educators and families who nominated books.

Between the Lines: How Ernie Barnes Went From the Football Field to the Art Gallery by Sandra Neil Wallace, illustrated by Bryan Collier (Simon & Schuster/ Paula Wiseman Books)

Counting on Katherine: How Katherine Johnson Saved Apollo 13 by Helaine Becker, illustrated by Dow Phumiruk (Henry Holt Co. BYR)

Cute as an Axolotl: Discovering the World’s Most Adorable Creatures by Jess Keating (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

Game Changers: The Story of Venus and Serena Williams by Lesa Cline-Ransome, illustrated by James Ransome (Simon & Schuster/ Paula Wiseman Books)

Joan Procter Dragon Doctor: The Woman Who Loved Reptiles by Patricia Valdez, illustrated by Felicita Sala (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

Let the Children March by Monica Clark-Robinson, illustrated by Frank Morrison (HMH Books for Young Readers)

Memphis, Martin, and the Mountaintop: The Sanitation Strike of 1968 by Alice Fay Duncan, illustrated by R. Gregory Christie (Calkins Creek)

No Small Potatoes: Junius G. Groves and His Kingdom in Kansas by Tonya Bolden, illustrated by Don Tate (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

Otis and Will Discover the Deep: The Record-Setting Dive of the Bathysphere by Barb Rosenstock, illustrated by Katherine Roy (Little Brown Books for Young Readers)

Pipsqueaks, Slowpokes, and Stinkers: Celebrating Animal Underdogs by Melissa Stewart, illustrated by Stephanie Laberis (Peachtree Publishing Company)

Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk and the Rainbow Flag by Rob Sanders, illustrated by Steven Salerno (Random House Books for Young Readers)

She Persisted Around the World: 13 Women Who Changed History by Chelsea Clinton, illustrated by Alexander Boiger (Philomel Books)

The Brilliant Deep: Rebuilding the World’s Coral Reefs: The Story of Ken Nedimyer and the Coral Restoration Foundation by Kate Messner, illustrated by Matthew Forsythe (Chronicle Books)

The Flying Girl: How Aida de Acosta Learned to Soar by Margarita Engle, illustrated by Sara Palacios (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

Thirty Minutes Over Oregon: A Japanese Pilot’s World War II Story by Marc Tyler Nobleman, illustrated by Melissa Iwai (Clarion Books)

Water Land: Land and Water Forms Around the World by Christy Hale (Roaring Brook Press)

What Do You Do With a Voice Like That?: The Story of Extraordinary Congresswoman Barbara Jordan by Chris Barton, illustrated by Ekua Holmes (Beach Lane Books)