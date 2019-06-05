June 05

Poll: What Are You Reading This Summer? by Colby Sharp

Every since I read Donalyn Miller’s #BookADay post here on Nerdy Book Club, I can’t stop thinking about the books I will read this summer. In the video below, I share some of the books that I cannot wait to dive into. Before you check out the video, be sure to let us know in the comments below what books you plan on reading this summer?