June 05
Poll: What Are You Reading This Summer? by Colby Sharp
Every since I read Donalyn Miller’s #BookADay post here on Nerdy Book Club, I can’t stop thinking about the books I will read this summer. In the video below, I share some of the books that I cannot wait to dive into. Before you check out the video, be sure to let us know in the comments below what books you plan on reading this summer?
So many books…so little time! I’m looking forward to catching up on some titles I didn’t get to read yet, like Front Desk by Kelly Yang and New Kid by Jerry Kraft. I also like to spend a morning or two in the bookstore in the picture book section seeing what I may have missed. I also read loads of adult books in the summer – I’m a sucker for a good “beach book” and am really looking forward to reading The UNhoneymooners by Christina Lauren and I always read Elin Hilderbrand’s newest book every summer. Happy Reading!