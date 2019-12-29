The 2019 Nerdies: Poetry and Novels in Verse, Announced by Mary Lee Hahn

Congratulations to the 2019 Nerdy Book Club Award winners for the best children’s and young adult poetry books and novels in verse of the year!

This year’s winners prove that poetry is a verse-atile container for emotions, ideas, and topics.

ANTHOLOGY

Thanku: Poems of Gratitude

edited by Miranda Paul and illustrated by Marlena Myles

Thirty-two poets write in thirty-two different poetry forms about many of the reasons for and ways to feel gratitude.

MEMORIES AND MEMOIR

I Remember: Poems and Pictures of Heritage

edited by Lee Bennett Hopkins

Read this book from back to front. Start with the child+adult author and illustrator photos and background information. Then read each memory poem and picture pair. Finally, savor each poet’s definition of poetry.

Ordinary Hazards: A Memoir

by Nikki Grimes

“I hope my story helps you live more fully into your own.”

Soaring Earth: A Companion Memoir to Enchanted Air

by Margarita Engle

Set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War, Engle continues her memoir into her teen years, writing realistically about the challenges of college, and the way community college saved her.

Shout

by Laurie Halse Anderson

The follow-up to Anderson’s Speak. It’s been twenty years. Now it’s time to Shout.

HISTORY AND HISTORICAL FICTION

Dreams from Many Rivers: A Hispanic History of the United States Told in Poems

by Margarita Engle and illustrated by Beatriz Gutierrez Hernandez

This is one U.S. History book that belongs in every classroom. How better than with poetry can we teach the five-century Hispanic history of what is now the U.S.?

This Promise of Change: One Girl’s Story in the Fight for School Equality

by Jo Ann Allen Boyce & Debbie Levy

As more and more teens take the lead in social justice and environmental causes, this book can anchor their work to the roots of the school integration movement in the 1950’s. Extensive back matter adds to the richness of the story.

Voices: The Final Hours of Joan of Arc

by David Elliott

Perhaps history can show today’s strong girls the way to stay true to themselves. The voices in this book are Joan’s, and, in medieval poetic forms, the voices of the people and objects in Joan’s life. Also included are direct quotes from Joan’s two trials.

White Rose

by Kip Wilson

White Rose tells the true story of a young German activist who gave her life in order to stand up against Hitler’s regime.

THE SEARCH FOR IDENTITY

All of Me

by Chris Baron

Ari is overweight and bullied because of his size. He is searching for self-acceptance.

Emmy In the Key of Code

by Aimee Lucido

Emmy combines coding and music to find a way to belong.

Other Words for Home

by Jasmine Warga

Jude moves from Syria to Cincinnati and must hold onto the truth of herself in a new country.

Redwood and Ponytail

by K. A. Holt

What if being the truest you-you means holding pinkies with another girl? And what if not everyone is okay with that?

The Moon Within

by Aida Salazar

What does it mean to be yourself? To be a girl? Should you celebrate your first period with an ancestral Mexica moon ceremony?

Mary Lee Hahn is a 5th grade teacher in Dublin, Ohio. Her poetry has been published in the Poetry Friday anthologies, Dear Tomato: An International Crop of Food and Agriculture Poems, and The National Geographic Book of Nature Poetry. Her poetry website is maryleehahn.com, she blogs with Franki Sibberson at A Year of Reading, and she can be found on Twitter @MaryLeeHahn.