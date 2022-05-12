MIDDLE GRADE MUNCHIES￼

We’ve all been there: it’s the afternoon and you’re a little bit snacky. Do you want something salty or sweet? Maybe you even dip into a few chapters of what you’re reading or a new book while you munch on some popcorn, candy, or fruit. Well, what if you could snack AND chat with your one of your favorite authors? Introducing MIDDLE GRADE MUNCHIES, a new monthly Friday Zoom Chat series with Middle Grade authors, all who cannot wait to chat (and snack!) with you.

We at the Penguin Young Readers School & Library team wanted to find a way to share some of our favorite new books from favorite authors in a casual setting where you, your class, or library can just pop in, say hi, and learn about a new book. And our launch lineup is incredible! We have four award winning, middle grade authors who are very excited to snack and chat with you! We created a landing page with the full schedule, FREE samplers to share, and RSVPs for each.

How you can join and participate in Middle Grade Munchies:

Go to the website: https://sites.prh.com/middlegrademunchies RSVP for each chat. Order a sampler platter (a.k.a. download and read the samplers from each book). Get your own snack ready (can be your own or join the author’s snack of choice). Share on social with #MiddleGradeMunchies.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

MAY – Lauren Wolk will revisit Newbery Honor-winning WOLF HOLLOW, talk about the companion MY OWN LIGHTNING, and have a refreshing snack of apples.

JUNE – Hena Khan launches a new pick your path series called SUPER YOU and snacks on kettle corn while you decide whether to be the hero or the villain.

while you decide whether to be the hero or the villain. JULY – Varsha Bajaj introduces her Global Read Aloud selection, THIRST, and snacks on the superior kind of M&M*, Peanut M&Ms.

AUGUST – Celia C. Pérez snacks on croutons and introduces her new book, TUMBLE, set in the world of lucha libre.

All Middle Grade Munchies talks will be recorded and sent to registrants – so please make sure to sign up to get the archive as well!

*This is editorializing. All M&Ms are created equal.

ABOUT:

You can find more about the Penguin Young Readers School & Library team at their website, www.penguinclassroom.com or check them out on social @PenguinClass on Twitter and @PenguinClassroom on Instagram and Facebook.