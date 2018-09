Book Chat with the Illustrator: Oge Mora

Oge Mora is a painter residing in Providence, RI. She grew up in Columbus, Ohio and graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) with a degree in Illustration. She’s a fan of all things colorful, patterned, or collaged, and she enjoys creating warm stories that celebrate people coming together. You can find her online at http://www.ogemora.com.