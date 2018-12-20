THE BOOKS MY STUDENTS ARE READING BY COLBY SHARP

My fifth graders and I have spend a lot of time this week preparing for reading over winter break. We’ve listened to book talks, made reading plans, and discussed the things we need to do to be successful readers the next couple of weeks.

In the video below I share the books that my amazing students are currently reading.

To learn more about how we prepare for reading during school breaks, check out the video below.

I’d love to know how you help your readers get ready for reading when they are outside your classroom/school reading community. Please let me know in the comments below the great things you are doing to help your kids.