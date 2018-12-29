December 29

The 2018 Nerdies: Poetry and Novels in Verse

Posted by on December 29, 2018

 

Congratulations to the 2018 Nerdy Book Club Award winners for the best children’s and young adult poetry books and novels in verse of the year! Thank you to the hundreds of educators and families who nominated books.

 

Children’s Books

 

Can I Touch Your Hair?: Poems of Race, Mistakes, and Friendship by Irene Latham & Charles Waters, illustrated by Sean Qualls & Selina Alko (Carolrhoda Books)

 

can i touch your hair

 

Knockout by K.A. Holt (Chronicle Books)

 

knockout

 

Lifeboat 12 by Susan Hood (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

 

lifeboat 12

 

Martin Rising: Requiem for a King by Andrea Davis Pinkney, illustrated by Brian Pinkney (Scholastic Press)

 

martin rising

 

Rebound by Kwame Alexander (HMH Books for Young Readers)

 

rebound kwame alexander

 

Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Black Boy by Tony Medina, illustrated by 13 Artists (Penny Candy Books)

 

thirteen ways of looking at a black boy

 

Young Adult Books

 

Blood Water Paint by Joy McCullough (Dutton Books for Young Readers)

 

blood water paint

 

For Every One by Jason Reynolds (Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books)

 

for every one

 

Jazz Owls: A Novel of the Zoot Suit Riots by Magarita Engle, illustrated by Rudy Gutierrez (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

 

jazz owls

 

Mary’s Monster: Love, Madness, and How Mary Shelley Created Frankenstein by Lita Judge (Roaring Brook Press)

 

marys monster

 

Swing by Kwame Alexander and Mary Rand Hess (Blink)

 

swing-kwame-alexander.jpg

 

The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo (HarperTeen)

 

the poet x

 

Voices in the Air: Poems for Listeners by Naomi Shihab Nye (Greenwillow Books)

 

voices in the air

 

 

 

 

 