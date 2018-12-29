The 2018 Nerdies: Poetry and Novels in Verse

Congratulations to the 2018 Nerdy Book Club Award winners for the best children’s and young adult poetry books and novels in verse of the year! Thank you to the hundreds of educators and families who nominated books.

Children’s Books

Can I Touch Your Hair?: Poems of Race, Mistakes, and Friendship by Irene Latham & Charles Waters, illustrated by Sean Qualls & Selina Alko (Carolrhoda Books)

Knockout by K.A. Holt (Chronicle Books)

Lifeboat 12 by Susan Hood (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

Martin Rising: Requiem for a King by Andrea Davis Pinkney, illustrated by Brian Pinkney (Scholastic Press)

Rebound by Kwame Alexander (HMH Books for Young Readers)

Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Black Boy by Tony Medina, illustrated by 13 Artists (Penny Candy Books)

Young Adult Books

Blood Water Paint by Joy McCullough (Dutton Books for Young Readers)

For Every One by Jason Reynolds (Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books)

Jazz Owls: A Novel of the Zoot Suit Riots by Magarita Engle, illustrated by Rudy Gutierrez (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

Mary’s Monster: Love, Madness, and How Mary Shelley Created Frankenstein by Lita Judge (Roaring Brook Press)

Swing by Kwame Alexander and Mary Rand Hess (Blink)

The Poet X by Elizabeth Acevedo (HarperTeen)

Voices in the Air: Poems for Listeners by Naomi Shihab Nye (Greenwillow Books)