The 2018 Nerdies: Middle Grade Fiction
Congratulations to the 2018 Nerdy Book Club Award winners for middle grade fiction. We hope you find some of your favorites on the list, and that you can also add a couple of books to your to-read pile. Thank you to all the readers out there that nominated books.
Amal Unbound by Aisha Saeed
Apple in the Middle by Dawn Quigley
Aru Shah and the End of Time by Roshani Chokshi
Blended by Sharon Draper
Bob by Wendy Mass and Rebecca Stead
Breakout by Kate Messner
Front Desk by Kelly Yang
Ghost Boys by Jewell Parker Rhodes
Harbor Me by Jacqueline Woodson
Ivy Aberdeen’s Letter to the World by Ashley Herring Blake
Louisiana’s Way Home by Kate DiCamillo
Lu (Track series) by Jason Reynolds
Merci Suarez Changes Gears by Meg Medina
Naomis Too by Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich & Audrey Vernick
Sweep by Jonathan Auxier
The Benefits of Being an Octopus by Ann Braden
The Endling by Katherine Applegate
The Journey of Little Charlie by Christopher Paul Curtis
The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl by Stacey McAnulty
The Night Diary by Veera Hiranandani
The Parker Inheritance by Varian Johnson
The Serpent’s Secret by Sayantani Dasgupta
The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle by Leslie Connor
Tight by Torrey Maldonado
You Go First by Erin Entrada Kelly
Oh how wonderful! I’ve read 17 out of these 25 and some of my very favorites of 2018 made the list. Now to finish those last 7. YAY!! Congratulations to everyone! ❤️