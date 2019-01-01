The 2018 Nerdies: Middle Grade Fiction

Posted by on January 1, 2019 in 2018 Nerdies, Uncategorized | 1 Comment

Congratulations to the 2018 Nerdy Book Club Award winners for middle grade fiction. We hope you find some of your favorites on the list, and that you can also add a couple of books to your to-read pile. Thank you to all the readers out there that nominated books.

Amal Unbound by Aisha Saeed

amal.jpg

Apple in the Middle by Dawn Quigley

apple.jpg

Aru Shah and the End of Time by Roshani Chokshi

aru.jpg

Blended by Sharon Draper

blended.jpg

Bob by Wendy Mass and Rebecca Stead 

bob.jpg

Breakout by Kate Messner

breakout.jpg

Front Desk by Kelly Yang

front desk kelly.jpg

Ghost Boys by Jewell Parker Rhodes

ghost.jpg

Harbor Me by Jacqueline Woodson

harbor.jpg

Ivy Aberdeen’s Letter to the World by Ashley Herring Blake

ivy.jpg

Louisiana’s Way Home by Kate DiCamillo

home.jpg

Lu (Track series) by Jason Reynolds

lu.jpg

Merci Suarez Changes Gears by Meg Medina

merci.jpg

Naomis Too by Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich & Audrey Vernick

naomis.jpg

Sweep by Jonathan Auxier

sweep.jpg

The Benefits of Being an Octopus by Ann Braden

octopus.jpg

The Endling by Katherine Applegate

end.jpg

The Journey of Little Charlie by Christopher Paul Curtis

little charlie.jpg

The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl by Stacey McAnulty

girl.jpg

The Night Diary by Veera Hiranandani

night.jpg

The Parker Inheritance by Varian Johnson

parker.jpg

The Serpent’s Secret by Sayantani Dasgupta

secret.jpg

The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle by Leslie Connor

mason.jpg

Tight by Torrey Maldonado

tight.jpg

You Go First by Erin Entrada Kelly

yougofirst.jpg