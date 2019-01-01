The 2018 Nerdies: Middle Grade Fiction

Congratulations to the 2018 Nerdy Book Club Award winners for middle grade fiction. We hope you find some of your favorites on the list, and that you can also add a couple of books to your to-read pile. Thank you to all the readers out there that nominated books.

Amal Unbound by Aisha Saeed

Apple in the Middle by Dawn Quigley

Aru Shah and the End of Time by Roshani Chokshi

Blended by Sharon Draper

Bob by Wendy Mass and Rebecca Stead

Breakout by Kate Messner

Front Desk by Kelly Yang

Ghost Boys by Jewell Parker Rhodes

Harbor Me by Jacqueline Woodson

Ivy Aberdeen’s Letter to the World by Ashley Herring Blake

Louisiana’s Way Home by Kate DiCamillo

Lu (Track series) by Jason Reynolds

Merci Suarez Changes Gears by Meg Medina

Naomis Too by Olugbemisola Rhuday-Perkovich & Audrey Vernick

Sweep by Jonathan Auxier

The Benefits of Being an Octopus by Ann Braden

The Endling by Katherine Applegate

The Journey of Little Charlie by Christopher Paul Curtis

The Miscalculations of Lightning Girl by Stacey McAnulty

The Night Diary by Veera Hiranandani

The Parker Inheritance by Varian Johnson

The Serpent’s Secret by Sayantani Dasgupta

The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle by Leslie Connor

Tight by Torrey Maldonado

You Go First by Erin Entrada Kelly