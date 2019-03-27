The Books My Kids Are Reading by Colby Sharp

We are two days away from spring break, and my readers are prepping for a week of reading away from our classroom. They have grown so much since the first break of the school year (Thanksgiving).

When my students went to special today, I asked them if they would leave me the book they are currently reading. I took those books, and made a short video sharing a little bit about each book (below).

Please let me know what books your students are reading!

