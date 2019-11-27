Books My Students Are Reading | Thanksgiving Break Edition by Colby Sharp
I had a lovely two day week with my students. One of the highlights was a field trip to a bowling alley that we took to celebrate the end of their bowling unit in physical education. In class, we focused a lot of making reading plans for our five day break.
In the video below, I share the books that my students are reading first during break. Please let me know in the comments below what books you are hoping to read during break.
Happy reading!
Colby Sharp is a husband and father of five. He teaches fifth grade in Parma, Michigan. Colby is the co-founder of Nerdy Book Club, and he serves on the Nerd Camp Michigan team. He co-hosts The Yarn podcast with Travis Jonker. Colby currently serves as the president-elect of the Michigan Reading Association. He co-authored Game Changer! Book Access for All Kid with Donalyn Miller, and he is the editor of The Creativity Project: An Awesometastic Story Collection.
wow, that’s quite a collection! the next one I’ll be reading is David Sedaris’ – Calypso.
David is so talented! Happy reading!
Love your videos as I get so many ideas here! I’m a teacher librarian in a K-5 grade school where the majority of our kids are ESL/ELL and struggle to read English on grade level. However, thanks to book talks my fifth graders are hooked on Refugee, the Joey Pigza series, and Wings of Fire. My 5th grade reading group just finished up with Garvey’s Choice, which I can’t say enough about, and our next one is Save Me Seat. If you haven’t read either, give them a look! Thanks to you I’m going to reintroduce Origami Yoda and the My Life As a… series.
Your readers are lucky to have you. Keep up the great work!
Garvey’s Choice….for such a small book, it has a lot of punch. My kids loved it!!!!!
For the kiddo who is reading Wonder, have him/her follow with Auggie and Me, and then conclude with the new graphic novel, White Bird….read them in that order! Kids will gain a new appreciation for Julián. 😁. Happy Reading!!! 📚
Hi Colby,
I love your book talk videos. Thank you for doing them. I think it’s so important that kids read and your videos are so informative and energizing you can’t help but grab a book and read. Keep up the splendid work. I look forward to seeing more. I saw a picture of you and Dawn Zahorik (Penguin Young Readers) at NCTE. She’ a big fan (as am I). Also, on behalf of Penguin Young Readers, thank you for the shout outs for our books. Keep up the great work!
All My Best,
John
Lots of great choices here! I just finished GREETINGS FROM WITNESS PROTECTION by Jake Burt and am starting ORPHAN ISLAND by Laurel Snyder. Thanks for sharing!
Great collection. Keep up the great work.
Thanks for your videos. I’m a rural public librarian and have gotten lots of ideas for our Juvenile section from you!
This makes me happy.
Thank you so much for these recommendations! I LOVED “maybe he just likes you” and bought it for my daughter!’s 5th grade teacher. I would’ve missed it if not for you! (Also loved “next great pauly fink” such a great springboard for talking about how our narratives shape our lives!)
Glad you are finding great new books to read.
Great list! There are a few new ones to me that I now will order for our library! I love when you do this(and I have time to listen to it)! Thank you thank you!
I’m glad the videos are helpful.