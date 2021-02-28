March Nerdy Book Club Book Club Selection: Red, White, and Whole by Rajani LaRocca

We are excited to announce the the March selection for the Nerdy Book Club book club is Rajani LaRocca’s Red, White and Whole. Our hope is that a month of celebrating this book will be a great lead into April’s National Poetry Month.

Each week we will post a couple of questions on Twitter using the hashtag #nerdybookclub, and on the Nerdy Book Club Facebook page.

On March 11th at 8:30 PM EST, we will host a Facebook live event with Rajani. We will share the link for that here on the Nerdy Book Club blog once it is available.

If you have any questions, please leave a comment on this post, or email me directly (colbysharp@gmail.com).