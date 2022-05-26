Purchasing Books at the End of the School Year by Colby Sharp

I love purchasing books for my classroom library. I love it even more when I don’t have to spend my own money to do it. A couple of weeks ago, all of the teachers in my building got an email from our principal informing us that we had received a grant that would allow all of to purchase $250 worth of books for our classroom library. Hooray!

Purchasing books for the classroom library is something that I spent a whole lot of time thinking about. My purchasing decisions differ throughout the year. If I had this money at the beginning of the school year I would spend it differently than if I had it at the middle or end of the school year.

I would LOVE to know how you decide how to spend money on books for your classroom/school library. Please let me know down in the comments.

In the video below, I share the books I purchased and my thinking behind each choice.

Colby Sharp is a husband and father of five. He teaches fifth grade in Parma, Michigan. Colby is the co-founder of Nerdy Book Club. He co-hosts The Yarn podcast with Travis Jonker. Colby co-authored Game Changer! Book Access for All Kid with Donalyn Miller, and he is the editor of The Creativity Project: An Awesometastic Story Collection. His next book, with Donalyn Miller, A Commonsense Guide to Classroom Libraries is scheduled to be released fall 2022.