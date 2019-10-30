The Books My Students Are Reading by Colby Sharp

Each month, when my kids head to lunch, I ask them to leave their independent reading book in a pile on one of our classroom desks. While the kids are away, I make a video sharing the titles they are currently reading. It if fun to make/share, but what I love about it the most is what I learn about my class. These monthly videos help me identify trends and holes in our collective reading lives.

Below you will find the video. I hope that you’ll consider trying something like this with the books your kids are reading. You just might learn something about your readers!

Please let me know in the comments below which books are popular in your classroom/library.

Colby Sharp is a husband and father of five. He teaches fifth grade in Parma, Michigan. Colby is the co-founder of Nerdy Book Club. He co-hosts The Yarn podcast with Travis Jonker. Colby currently serves as the president-elect of the Michigan Reading Association. He co-authored Game Changer! Book Access for All Kids with Donalyn Miller, and he is the editor of The Creativity Project: An Awesometastic Story Collection.