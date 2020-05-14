Kick Me Under the Table All You Want (I Won’t Shut Up)*: The Making of York #3, The Map of Stars by Laura Ruby

Back in November of 1991, my family’s Thanksgiving dinner table was filled with talk of Anita Hill’s Senate testimony. Members of my extended family discussed Hill’s allegations that she’d been harassed by Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas, declared them ridiculous and impossible to believe, and insisted that Hill must be in it for the fame and for the money. “She’s just jealous,” claimed one cousin or another. “She probably wanted Thomas for herself.”

It’s possible I got a wee bit angry.

I yelled about sexual harassment, I yelled about the bravery it takes for women to come forward with such accusations, I yelled because, though I was young, I’d already experienced my fair share of harassment and Hill’s experience was all too familiar. But my family reacted in the way many people do when a young person is outraged: they told me I was rude and naïve and obviously hysterical, they told me people would never listen to me if I kept shouting, they told me I should apologize for ruining Thanksgiving, they told me to shut up.

As it turns out, I’m not so good at that.

I can’t count how many times before and since that I’ve been told to tone it down. How many times people have scoffed at my opinions and found my outrage over outrages amusing. And though I’ve developed a much thicker skin, it still confounds me when I’m admonished to “be nice” about things that are decidedly not nice. (And don’t get me started on calls for writers to not be so “political” all the time, as if it isn’t a writer’s job to interrogate the way the world works, to think about power and who wields it.)

Unfortunately for Tess Morningstarr, one of the protagonists of my YORK trilogy, I bequeathed to her my tendency to express outrage at outrages, sometimes to the dismay of the people around her. But the thing that causes her the most trouble is also her superpower. And I can’t help but love her for it, even when she exasperates me with her endless what-if questions and her willingness to fling herself into dangerous situations to get to the truth.

But that, to me, is being a young person who is just discovering the way the world works: constant surprise, even outrage, at the unfairness of it all, and the desperate wish to put things right. The refusal to shut up.

I write this post on the publication day of The Map of Stars the conclusion to the YORK trilogy. For seven years, I’ve been living with Tess, her twin brother Theo, and her friend Jaime as they try to solve the Old York Cipher, a puzzle set in the streets and monuments of an alternate New York City overrun with robots and chimera. When I first started talking about this trilogy with my editor back in 2013, we were focused on creating as thrilling a speculative adventure as we could, a speculative adventure that relied on the rich history of New York City (and included a real-estate developer as one of the primary villains). At the time, I couldn’t have known that a real-estate developer would be elected president, that I would get a cancer diagnosis a few weeks before the first book in the trilogy was published, that I would write the second book while in treatment, and that this third and final book would be released during a global pandemic that would expose a lot of what’s unfair and unjust in our society.

I also had no idea that my trilogy would morph from a “chosen one” saga to the story of many people working together to save one another and the city they love. And that this, contrary to numerous disaster movies and Lord of the Flies, is how people, how kids, really act in the face of struggle and tragedy.

All writers have their favorite central concerns that they examine again and again. The questions I ask in so many of my books are: who controls the narrative of a person? Who controls the story of a country? And yet, while I was planning this series, I had no idea that we would be spending years sifting through a mountain of fake news and trying to figure out who stands to gain the most by spreading it, and thus burying the truth.

I hope that the YORK trilogy is as fun and exciting as I originally planned, full of action and adventure, puzzles and mystery, robots and history, and that The Map of Stars is a satisfying conclusion. But I also hope it is a fitting tribute to all those kids out there who won’t stop in their pursuit of justice, who won’t shut up, no matter how many times someone kicks them under the table.

*As the kids say, Fiona Apple’s “Under the Table” is a whole mood, and I’ve been playing it on a loop.

